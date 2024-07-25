Our church serves the Deaf community who use American Sign Language. The Deaf community by nature lives in poverty and on government assistance. The unemployment rate in the Deaf community is over 60% in Ohio due to employers not hiring the Deaf simply because it is easier to communicate with someone who talks instead of using Sign. We also do not see many churches who serve the Deaf in Ohio and as a result, they do not usually have access to support services churches offer. Additionally, 90% of parents with Deaf children do not know Sign Language. As a result of this, most Deaf children are not ready for independent living when they become young adults.

Because of all this, we are launching the Deaf Housing Initiative with Signs of Grace Deaf Church in partnership with Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, OH. The Deaf church has partnered with the Cuyahoga Land Bank who has a history of selling houses in poor condition from foreclosures to non-profit churches for $1 (one dollar). We have secured one such house and like most in the land bank’s inventory, it is in need of a lot of repair. Our plan is to fix these homes, sell them at affordable prices to needy Deaf families, and eventually use the funds generated to set up a transition home for young deaf adults in need of independent living skills. The Land bank will also match up to $50,000 in repair funds for each house we fix for the Deaf community. The funds generated will continue to grow with each house sold to the Deaf community until we are able to secure a transition home in a safer neighborhood near the church.

Will you help us make this vision become a reality? Whatever you invest, will have lasting impact since it will continue to be used on future homes for the Deaf community.







