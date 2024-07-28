The Walters family

The unimaginable has happened. Our brother, Richard Walters was diagnosed a few months ago with stage 4 colon cancer. As he fights this disease, his courage and attitude has been admirable. Always a smile, yet clearly suffering a painful and frightening journey.

It is difficult to understand why someone such as Richard finds himself in this position. You see, for decades he has been helping others through their frightening experiences to stay alive. As a respiratory therapist, he has comforted and guided countless patients to full recovery in their hospital settings.

Richard has worked up and down the west coast providing care in the E.R., I.C.U. and neonatal units. He has undoubtedly saved countless lives and is loved by his patients and fellow colleagues. His motto has always been "Do the right thing Always!" He practices this idea at work as well as at home, caring for his wife and disabled brother and son. Richard always puts others ahead of himself.

While it's true that Richard has insurance through his medical profession, it is horribly inadequate. How does our system allow our healers to be so poorly provided for in their hour of need? The deductible and copay alone are staggering! Especially for cancer treatment costs.

His treatment plan of chemo, radiation and surgery will exceed short term disability allotment and his job may be in jeopardy if treatment exceeds one year. He also chances to lose his medical benefits after one year.

Richard and his family are now faced with the hard contemplations of how they will be able to keep their home an financially navigate through the end of his treatment. You see, just the constant trips back and forth from Republic to Spokane alone are depleting funds. Gas and meals along with the occasional overnight stay are a drain. It's like a water bucket with a hole in it.

We are humbly asking anyone reading this, please, please donate whatever you can large or small, to help Richard successfully get through this cancer treatment. With your help, he has a great shot at beating this disease and returning to good health and to work.

Richard is a wonderful person, a kind and warm person, a valuable person. He has been there countless times for others in their hour of need and right now he needs all of us in his. Thank you.