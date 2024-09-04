Guided Reading Library

One Book at a Time is a registered 501 (c) (3) whose goal is to improve literacy in impoverished areas. For this campaign, we would like to provide literary resources for a high school in Guyana where students are given the opportunity to attend school, but have difficulty with reading and comprehension in comparison to their peers at that level. The teachers and volunteers of this school are willing to donate their time to provide addtional support to identified students and work with them in a small group setting. The program that we would like to provide and one that I have used personally with great success, consists of lesson plans that has a systematic approach, outlining phonics, comprehension, and intervention components with leveled readers in sets, thus making it simpler for a teacher to use in a small group setting with children at the same reading level. We implore you to help us help these students, not necessarily to be succesful in CXC but to be able to read and comprehend, skills that are critical, especially in this age and time. Many of us are from families that did not have opportunities to attend school and have seen what a disadvantage it is to not be able to fill out a form or put our signature on a document that we can't read, resulting in dire consequences in some cases. There is no reason to have school age children who cannot read anymore. Please, let us do our part!







