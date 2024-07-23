Supporting A Possible Catholic Religious Vocation

Praised be Jesus Christ!

My name is Emmanuel Okafor. I am 26 and I am from Nigeria. I was baptised and raised Catholic and I have been a traditional Catholic since 2017 and I am humbly making this plea for support to you all.

I was a Carmelite Novice with the Discalced Hermits of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Fairfield Pennsylvania USA for 11 Months(June 2023 - May 2024) until my Prior (Fr. Thomas Mary of Jesus) and the Chapter discerned that my vocation is with the Benedictine Charism and not the Carmelite observance.



It has been two months since I came back to Nigeria and I have been trying to join a Traditional Benedictine Order.



The first Benedictine Monastery that the Prior of Carmel recommended me to join was the Benedictine Monks of Norcia in Italy but they were not willing to accept me because with the complicated bureaucracy in Italy, it is super difficult and almost impossible for a Nigerian to get an Italian Religious Visa and so because it has given them a lot of trouble in the past they are not willing to try again.



So the next one that I wrote to was the Traditional Benedictines in Tasmania Australia called Notre Dame Priory and I have been invited by them to make a discernment visit for a time but the issue is that I do not have the funds to make a round trip to Australia and back to Nigeria and they have said that they are not able to finance my trip to Australia but if I can find a way to come to Australia they would be be more than willing to accept me for discernment. Alongside Australia I also applied to the Traditional Benedictines in Provence France called Le Barroux and they have also invited me to come and discern with them if I can pay for my flight ticket and visa.



I cannot afford the funds to travel to Australia or France because I have been a Carmelite Novice for a year and have been living under religious poverty (having no source of income) and even though I have been back to Nigeria for two months now, it is impossible for a high school graduate in Nigeria who didn't go to college to find a job in Nigeria that will pay anything more than 30 US dollars per month and the price for a round trip ticket to Australia is around 2500 - 3000 US dollars while the price for a round trip ticket to France is around 700 - 1200 US dollars.







Please I am begging and reaching out to all Catholics of good will to support me for the love of God and Our Lady! Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in my journey to discern a Traditional Benedictine Vocation with the Tasmanian Benedictines or the French Benedictines if it pleases the Good God. Please pray for me as I remember you all in my weak prayers. May the Good God reward all who donate or pray for me! God bless you!