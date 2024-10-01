Help our ministry serve more people

Dear NTW Ministry family

Its been 10 months since the Lord called Cayla and I to start our ministry serving the homeless addicts here in Wichita. We have struggled more than most know to get to where we are. That being said, we have kept our eyes on Christ every step of the way. As many of you all know, the Lord sent us an angel who recently blessed our ministry with a new cargo trailer. Our plan is to convert it into a mobile kitchen so we can serve, witness, and reach more of those in need. We have been working with several departments with the City of Wichita and other local non profits to help combat and alleviate the homeless crisis here in Wichita over the last several months. The City of Wichita recently purchased a big vacant elementary school located in downtown Wichita. This is the epicenter for the homelessness in our community. The plan is to convert it into a Multi Agency Center (MAC). It will have the capability to house several hundred homeless individuals and many organizations will be stationed there to consistently offer them the help and resouces they need to rebuild their lives and help them transition back into successful members of society. This will help drastically clean up all the encampments, tents, and trash throughout the city. By the grace of God, our ministry has been invited to be a partner with this Multi Agency Center to help provide meals to the residents. This is truly my passion and a dream come true for Cayla and I. All the organizations involved will be funded and supported through federal and state grants to ensure they operate efficiently. The only thing holding us back is properly equipping our new trailer to meet all the health and saftey codes so we can cook and serve out of it. We need to equip it proper ventilation, fire suppression, plumbing/water, and cooking equipment. Our presence and involvement with this new Multi Agency Center will give Jesus Christ a loud voice among many agencies that are bound by the issue regarding the separation between church and state. There are only a handful of faith based organizations that will be involved and many of those will be off site. We have the opportunity to be consistently present among several hundred individuals who desperately need to hear and experience the love of Christ. This means more to me than I could ever put into words. If you feel lead in your heart to help us move forward with what the Lord has called us to do and equip our new food trailer, we are humbly asking for any donations. There is absolutely no amount to small. Any contribution is a huge blessing. Cayla and I are beyond grateful for all of you who have stood by us and supported us. We have come so far since January but we have so much further to go. We love you all so much. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. God Bless you 🙏💙