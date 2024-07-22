Campaign Image

Supporting Chad Anderson and Family

Raised:

 USD $1,845

Campaign created by Keagan Anderson

Campaign funds will be received by Keagan Anderson

Supporting Chad Anderson and Family

Chad Anderson was in a bad motorcycle accident on Sunday the 14th of July. Chad was celebrating his birthday with a great friend of his in Medora ND and on his way back was when the accident happened. Our hearts are broken but we are staying hopeful. The doctors say that his brain injury is severe. We are praying for a full recovery. Chad is so goofy, loving, and outgoing as a person. We love him so dearly and know that he has so many friends and family that care for him. We are so thankful for any help❤️

An account has been setup at prime security bank 201 main St P.O. Box 219 Karlstad Mn, 56732

Many have been asking about an alternative to writing checks. So this should work for those who wish to make a donation without a checkbook.


Recent Donations
Show:
Brady Terrill
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Jennifer Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you have a great visit with your dad in CO! Looking forward to pics/videos of his progress & time with you. He spoke so highly of you on or visit, he’s so proud of you’

Kathy Cavness
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Chad

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep fighting!

Jennifer Anderson
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers & love sent every day for you cousin Chad. You will heal & come back soon & have some great stories to share with everyone!

Cliff and kim rayfield
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying and love you

Mick
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Dan Manusos
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Lisa Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending thoughts and prayers

Liz
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Kristi Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Trevor Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Jada Klegstad
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Sara Bogestad Schilplin
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We bonded as skateboarding buddies in 8th grade and you’ve had a special place in my heart ever since. Sending prayers for you, Chad, and for your family. You’ve got this, keep fighting!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Kylie Shetler
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Thinking of you guys!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo