Supporting Chad Anderson and Family

Raised:
USD $1,845
Campaign funds will be received by Keagan Anderson
Chad Anderson was in a bad motorcycle accident on Sunday the 14th of July. Chad was celebrating his birthday with a great friend of his in Medora ND and on his way back was when the accident happened. Our hearts are broken but we are staying hopeful. The doctors say that his brain injury is severe. We are praying for a full recovery. Chad is so goofy, loving, and outgoing as a person. We love him so dearly and know that he has so many friends and family that care for him. We are so thankful for any help❤️
An account has been setup at prime security bank 201 main St P.O. Box 219 Karlstad Mn, 56732
Many have been asking about an alternative to writing checks. So this should work for those who wish to make a donation without a checkbook.
Hope you have a great visit with your dad in CO! Looking forward to pics/videos of his progress & time with you. He spoke so highly of you on or visit, he’s so proud of you’
Praying for you Chad
Keep fighting!
Prayers & love sent every day for you cousin Chad. You will heal & come back soon & have some great stories to share with everyone!
Praying and love you
Sending thoughts and prayers
We bonded as skateboarding buddies in 8th grade and you’ve had a special place in my heart ever since. Sending prayers for you, Chad, and for your family. You’ve got this, keep fighting!
Thinking of you guys!!
