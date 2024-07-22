Supporting Chad Anderson and Family

Chad Anderson was in a bad motorcycle accident on Sunday the 14th of July. Chad was celebrating his birthday with a great friend of his in Medora ND and on his way back was when the accident happened. Our hearts are broken but we are staying hopeful. The doctors say that his brain injury is severe. We are praying for a full recovery. Chad is so goofy, loving, and outgoing as a person. We love him so dearly and know that he has so many friends and family that care for him. We are so thankful for any help❤️

An account has been setup at prime security bank 201 main St P.O. Box 219 Karlstad Mn, 56732

Many have been asking about an alternative to writing checks. So this should work for those who wish to make a donation without a checkbook.



