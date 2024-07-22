Campaign Image

Help with car repairs and missed work

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Karitha Harper

Campaign funds will be received by Karitha Harper

Help with car repairs and missed work

I am a single mother with two kids I work But I don’t have a lot of extra money for unexpected expenses. recently my transmission in my car went out and I financially don’t have the money to be able to get it fixed and if I don’t work, I’m unable to take care of my kids and keep a roof over our heads. i’m asking anyone that would be willing to help me out with being able to get my car fixed and help with bills from not being able to go to work where I live, we do not have public transportation. so if anyone could find it in their heart to help me out, I would greatly appreciate it!!! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

I know what it's like to struggle and the toll it takes on the body, mind and spirit. God bless you.

