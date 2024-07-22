Campaign Image

Battling Inflation and Preventing Homelessness

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $2,610

Campaign created by Sharika Sawer

Campaign funds will be received by Sharika Sawer

Update #1 Battling health issues on top of motherhood

December 28th, 2024

Dear Supporters,

I hope this message finds you all in good health and spirits. I wanted to take a moment to update you on where I’ve been and why I’ve been a bit quieter recently. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been facing some health challenges that have made it difficult for me to focus on work and daily tasks. It’s been a tough season, but I remain hopeful and determined to overcome these hurdles for myself and, most importantly, for my son.

As you all know, this journey has been about more than just survival—it's been about creating a stable and secure life for my little one. Your continued support and donations have been a lifeline, helping us stay afloat during these difficult times. Words cannot express how much your generosity means to me.

If you’re able, I humbly ask for your ongoing support as I navigate these health challenges. Every donation, every word of encouragement, and every prayer goes a long way in helping us push through. It allows me to focus on recovery, provide for my son, and keep moving toward a brighter future.

Thank you for standing with us. Your kindness and belief in me give me the strength to keep going, even when things feel overwhelming. I am so grateful to each and every one of you.

With love and gratitude,

Sharika

Recent Donations
Jeff Cease
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Best wishes on your big move and may God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Hope this helps!

Ryan Gerlach
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

I hope you can move out of CA soon! I’m trying to leave myself lol. Take care and God bless!

Bill Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Kurt B
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

O McNair
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

I don’t know why we are given the trials we are but God has a plan and will guide us through. I pray He guides you each day. Thanks for your classy X posts

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

lori Neal
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

God bless, Sharika. Happy to help, sorry it isn't more.

Teri Uno
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Don't give up! Keep on, keeping on!

Jacquie
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Keep on going

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Prayers for you!

Nathan Johnson
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying everything works out. Trust in God and He will lead you through it all. Christ has suffered all by Himself so we may not suffer by ourselves. God bless, and God first.

Clara Winslow
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

May God provide 10 fold.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

May God give you strength and wisdom through this season, and that he showers you with grace and healing.

Jack Maxwell
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

God Bless

Bill Cloyd
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

NoPhule
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Best wishes. Take care.

Updates

Update #1 Forced to move out of my home

January 6th, 2025

I was informed by my landlord the owner of my house is selling the property. I have a few weeks to find a new place.

Every little bit counts at this time.

Thank you for your continued support.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

