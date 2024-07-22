Battling Inflation and Preventing Homelessness

Update #1 Battling health issues on top of motherhood

December 28th, 2024

Dear Supporters,

I hope this message finds you all in good health and spirits. I wanted to take a moment to update you on where I’ve been and why I’ve been a bit quieter recently. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been facing some health challenges that have made it difficult for me to focus on work and daily tasks. It’s been a tough season, but I remain hopeful and determined to overcome these hurdles for myself and, most importantly, for my son.

As you all know, this journey has been about more than just survival—it's been about creating a stable and secure life for my little one. Your continued support and donations have been a lifeline, helping us stay afloat during these difficult times. Words cannot express how much your generosity means to me.

If you’re able, I humbly ask for your ongoing support as I navigate these health challenges. Every donation, every word of encouragement, and every prayer goes a long way in helping us push through. It allows me to focus on recovery, provide for my son, and keep moving toward a brighter future.

Thank you for standing with us. Your kindness and belief in me give me the strength to keep going, even when things feel overwhelming. I am so grateful to each and every one of you.

With love and gratitude,

Sharika