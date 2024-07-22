Battling Inflation and Preventing Homelessness

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $2,610
Campaign funds will be received by Sharika Sawer
Update #1 Battling health issues on top of motherhood
December 28th, 2024
Dear Supporters,
I hope this message finds you all in good health and spirits. I wanted to take a moment to update you on where I’ve been and why I’ve been a bit quieter recently. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been facing some health challenges that have made it difficult for me to focus on work and daily tasks. It’s been a tough season, but I remain hopeful and determined to overcome these hurdles for myself and, most importantly, for my son.
As you all know, this journey has been about more than just survival—it's been about creating a stable and secure life for my little one. Your continued support and donations have been a lifeline, helping us stay afloat during these difficult times. Words cannot express how much your generosity means to me.
If you’re able, I humbly ask for your ongoing support as I navigate these health challenges. Every donation, every word of encouragement, and every prayer goes a long way in helping us push through. It allows me to focus on recovery, provide for my son, and keep moving toward a brighter future.
Thank you for standing with us. Your kindness and belief in me give me the strength to keep going, even when things feel overwhelming. I am so grateful to each and every one of you.
With love and gratitude,
Sharika
Best wishes on your big move and may God bless you!
Hope this helps!
I hope you can move out of CA soon! I’m trying to leave myself lol. Take care and God bless!
I don’t know why we are given the trials we are but God has a plan and will guide us through. I pray He guides you each day. Thanks for your classy X posts
God bless, Sharika. Happy to help, sorry it isn't more.
Don't give up! Keep on, keeping on!
Keep on going
Prayers for you!
Praying everything works out. Trust in God and He will lead you through it all. Christ has suffered all by Himself so we may not suffer by ourselves. God bless, and God first.
May God provide 10 fold.
May God give you strength and wisdom through this season, and that he showers you with grace and healing.
God Bless
Best wishes. Take care.
January 6th, 2025
I was informed by my landlord the owner of my house is selling the property. I have a few weeks to find a new place.
Every little bit counts at this time.
Thank you for your continued support.
