Hope for the Hughes' & New Beginnings!

We are the Hughes Family (Sean and Samantha), and my husband, Sean, is my forever hero! We had to create a new page as I let it go on too long without an update and it is no longer active.

Many of you have been so kind to be walking alongside us during our Transplant Journey from the very beginning and there are those of you who have just joined us or may not know us at all, and we are so grateful you are here and willing to listen to our story. If you want to read our journey from the beginning I will post it at the end of the newest update.

My goal is always to praise God on the good days and not just the bad days, but I am human and I will get there some day, as for today is unfortunately not that day.

A little over a year ago, Sean contracted something called cryptogenic organizing pneumonia. It is a rare lung condition that affects the air sacs and small airways of your lungs causing lung inflammation and scarring. There is no real way to know how one gets this and is not easily treated for those with pre-existing lung conditions.

In conjunction with his lung team, we have been fighting the losing battle of trying to combat COP. Over the last year and a half Seans lung function has gradually gotten worse despite interventions. He has been diagnosed with chronic rejection from his first transplant and is oxygen dependent. After multiple hospital stays, antibiotics and many treatments later, the COP has scarred Seans lungs to a point that they will not recover. It is with this new that we decided to explore the option of a second lung transplant. Grace be to god, the team decided that Sean would be a good re-transplant candidate.

Due to Sean's history, this transplant will be taking place in the same New York hospital as his first 10 years ago. Although this brings relief as it is still the same team so many years later; it does not come without its hardships complications. Sean will be moving back up north to live within close proximity of the hospital. Unfortunately, due to everyday life circumstances, I will not be able to join Sean full time and will be staying behind in South Carolina. This will be our first time apart long term in 10 years!

Sean will be moving up north 7/29/24. Once Sean is within close proximity to his NYC based hospital, they will officially list him for re-transplant. Since his original transplant there have been many advances in the transplant community and how organs are donated. Doctor's said the typical patient is transplanted within a few months of being listed. God willing, once Sean receives a re-transplant he will have very frequent doctors appointments with his team projecting that after a year, they'd be able to transfer his care back to MUSC allowing Sean to move back to SC.

This is going to be such a learning experience for both of us as we have not been apart long term in 10 years! We are committed to making sure our communication is as strong as every and traveling as much as we can too and from CT/SC to see each other and spend time together. Thank god for facetime and airplanes!

I know that this is bigger than me and I am not in control (which is extremely hard for my control freak personality.) I pray that a re-transplant is in God's plans and that He will allow us to have several more years of putting His love on display through our medical story and journey! Thank you for listening.

Isaiah 40:29 "He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak."

<3 Samantha

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story: In order to understand where we are today, we need to go back to the beginning for just a moment.





During Sean’s first year of life, he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a life threatening lung condition. The devastating truth of this disease is that there are two outcomes: one is called home to the Lord or one receives a double lung transplant.

In February 2014, my life changed dramatically when I got the dreaded phone call that Sean was being transported to the emergency room which led him to being flown to the ICU in NYC to await a set of lungs on life support for 6 weeks. I sat and watched my husband, my hero, slowly dying, getting angrier and angrier with God, just praying and hoping that we’d get a good match before it was too late. My husband received his life saving transplant in late March of 2014. Although the road was not easy immediately after; he was finally released from the hospital in May 2014.

Although we were so relieved that Sean had finally received this life saving gift from God, the doctors were always honest and up front with us that we were not out of the woods; that in truth we were trading in one set of mountains for another.

God blessed us with 5 years of low mountains that were easy to navigate. The medications that allowed us to have those wonderful 5 years, are also medications that are toxic to your kidneys and inevitably lead to kidney failure. In February of 2022, Seans brother selflessly gave a kidney to Sean. This kidney has been an amazing blessing and is functioning so well!