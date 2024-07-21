Supporting Orthodox Seminarian Joshua

Greetings in the Lord Jesus Christ!



Thank you for visiting my fundraiser and please remember me, Reader Joshua, in your prayers.



I am a second year Orthodox seminarian at St Tikhon's Orthodox Theological Seminary. Over the course of my first year, I spent my life savings pursuing Christ and service to His Church through a theological education to be used for the benefit of Christ's Church. I am asking for your donations to raise money to continue my pursuit. The money raised will be directly used for tuition costs. A seminary education consists of spiritual, liturgical, and educational formation into the life of the Church, requiring full attention and dedication. The demands of seminary education limit my ability to maintain outside employment.



A seminary education is not a guarantee of ordination, but without it, ordination is not possible. My goal in seminary is to follow Christ whenever the Lord may lead. Seminary is on the road of discernment for ordination. A time for both the seminarian and the Church to prayerfully seek the Lord's will on potential candidates. The formation delivered through a theological education at St Tikhon's would make me a potential candidate for ordination and service to the Church through ordained ministry

