Support the Greenes after Christopher's Transplant

Christopher has been a fighter since he was born into this world 27 years ago to my dear friend, Anna Greene. He was born with a rare heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Christopher underwent open heart surgery (Norwood Procedure) at CHOP in Philadelphia within 24 hours of taking his first breath. By the time he was three years old, Christopher had undergone two additional surgeries (Glen Shunt and Fontan Procedures) that would allow him to live a healthy childhood all the way through high school. Anna remarks of Christopher growing up, "He was only slightly more tired/winded than his friends who were glad to wait up for him!"

Anna was told during Christopher's first years of life that he would eventually need a heart transplant when he became an adult. A liver transplant would also be likely due to the toll caused by Christopher's medications over the years. In October of 2021, Christopher went into heart failure. He remained in Pittsburgh Children's Hospital until November. He was transferred to the Children's Hospital in Cincinnati where a LVAD battery operated heart pump was surgically implanted. Doctors determined soon after that Christopher needed to be placed on the transplant list for a heart and liver. In March of this year, the Greenes were excited to learn a donor was found for Christopher. He was prepped for surgery; but upon closer inspection of the organs, it was found that the liver had a tumor. The surgeons decided to postpone the transplant and hope for another donor.

In the early hours of July 10th, Christopher received the call that there was another heart and liver ready for him. Once again, he and Anna drove to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Christopher's surgery lasted about 12 hours. His new heart is beating strong through God's mercy! However, he has had several complications since the double transplant: blood clotting in the liver, fluid retention in the abdomen, and now sepsis. Christopher and his family need much prayer at this time.

I started this fundraiser to help support Anna while she cares for Christopher. She has very limited resources, and I don't want her to worry over financial concerns. I want her to be able to devote this time to Christopher and to God. If you can help in any way through prayer or a donation, I know she will be so thankful for your love and concern!