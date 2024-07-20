Help the Darby Family

Dear Friends and Family,

On July 16th, 2024, a shocking turn of events unfolded when Kaylen's husband, Sean, was found unconscious at their temporary residence in Bandera, Texas. It was supposed to be a week of celebration for their third wedding anniversary, but instead, Sean was rushed to a hospital in San Antonio after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Now, four days later, Sean remains in a medically induced coma, having undergone multiple critical procedures including intubation and a tracheotomy to assist his breathing. Complications have escalated with the discovery of multiple strokes through a recent CT scan, and Sean faces further surgeries, including the removal of four teeth damaged during his emergency care.



Kaylen, who has been a pillar of strength, is now facing immense challenges. Living in Beaumont and working as an educational diagnostician in a special needs department, she has had to put her life on hold to be by her husband's side. Financial strain is mounting rapidly; with hotel stays, travel costs, and medical bills accumulating—and all this without the safety net of insurance, as they've been managing on a single income for several months.



We are reaching out to ask for your financial support to help Kaylen manage these overwhelming expenses. Your contributions will provide for her accommodations, travel between Beaumont and San Antonio, and the medical and rehabilitation costs that Sean will incur. Every little bit helps and is deeply appreciated during this harrowing time.



Moreover, we ask for your prayers for Sean's recovery, for Kaylen's strength, and for their two teenage sons who are anxiously hoping for their father's recovery. Your spiritual support during this difficult period means the world to us.



Thank you for considering our plea for help. Your generosity can truly make a difference in helping Sean return home to his family, where he belongs.



With heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Darby family,

Ashlie Gunnels



