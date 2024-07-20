SUPPORTING XENOFON AND HIS FAMILY

Xenofon, a dear friend of mine and a spiritual brother is a very pious Orthodox Christian who worked at a bakery in Thessaloniki Greece.

Tragically he had a cervical spine surgery which AFTERWARDS left him paralyzed from the waist down. He was in a rehabilitation centre which costs 600 euro a month and it is not covered by the medical insurance.

While at the rehabilitation centre he got sick with Osteomyelitis. He was in the hospital for a while and currently he continues treatment at home for the Osteomyelitis and at home rehabilitation since the family couldn't afford the cost of the rehabilitation centre. Unfortunately there is no sign of improvement from his paralysis . He has no feeling at all from the waist down.

Xenofon is the only income provider of a family of four and the situation is dire unless a miracle happens and Xenofon walks again.

This dear family continues to plead for your support and prayers. May God bless you and reward your kindness



