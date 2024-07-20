Campaign Image

SUPPORTING XENOFON AND HIS FAMILY

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $8,154

Campaign created by GEORGIA SOLOMOU

Campaign funds will be received by GEORGIA SOLOMOU

SUPPORTING XENOFON AND HIS FAMILY

Xenofon, a dear friend of mine and a spiritual brother is a very pious Orthodox Christian who worked at a bakery in Thessaloniki Greece.

Tragically he had a cervical spine surgery which AFTERWARDS left him paralyzed from the waist down. He was  in a rehabilitation centre which costs  600 euro a month and it is not covered by the medical insurance.

While at the rehabilitation centre he got sick with Osteomyelitis. He was in the hospital for a while and currently he continues treatment at home for the Osteomyelitis and at home rehabilitation since the family couldn't afford the cost of the rehabilitation centre.  Unfortunately there is no sign of improvement from his paralysis . He has no feeling at all from the waist down.

Xenofon is the only income provider of a family of four and the situation is dire unless a miracle happens and Xenofon walks again.

This dear family continues to plead for your support and prayers. May God bless you and reward your kindness


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 888.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 88.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 CAD
4 months ago

Mary pavlakos
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Wish you a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 months ago

May God bless Xenofon and his family and may He grant them strength and healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
5 months ago

nomiki vassis
$ 50.00 CAD
5 months ago

I Panagia nai eine mazi sou.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 CAD
5 months ago

I pray that St. Nectarios and All the saints intercede on his recovery. May our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and our Panaghia have mercy on Xenophon and his family

Anonymous
$ 50.00 CAD
5 months ago

Prayers to our Lord and Theotokos 🙏🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo