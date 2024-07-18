Community Member In Need

Raised:
USD $670
Campaign funds will be received by Juliet Paradies
We have a community member who is an elderly gentleman, US Air Force disabled veteran. Stroke survivor. No family. Both parents deceased, both siblings deceased. Never married. No children.
Robert M. has lived his entire life on his land, except for the years he served in the military. The current home was built by his parents in 1972, before that, the original farmhouse still stood and they lived in it. His family has homesteaded on this land for 112 years.
He cared for both of his infirmed parents in the home until they passed. He now struggles due to a stroke that took many of his physical abilities.
We do all we can to assist him. Cleaning, cooking and yard work.
It came to my attention while helping him, that he has been living without running water for a number of YEARS.
Mike of Back the Blue plumbing has agreed to work with us to get his water back up and running.
The plumber assessed the site and situation on Wednesday July 17th, 2024. He currently believes the cost will be between $2500 and $3500. That is if he doesn’t need to replace the piping in and under the house. He has stated he will allow us to assist him to cut costs.
I had initially just decided to pay out of pocket for this plumbing work. Upon speaking with a friend in our Hickman County Homestead Community, she suggested bringing the need to the group. On Tuesday July 16th, 2024, I did just that. At that time, one of our founders, Tina, suggested a fundraising effort to raise the funds to assist this gentleman.
He is a good man and has not asked for a single thing. When I mentioned getting his water running again, he simply said he would like that very much and had always wanted to get it back up and running, but just didn’t know where to start.
I won’t share all the trials and troubles here, just know that this man is a member of our community and this would change his life drastically for the better.
We are a large and caring community and any help would be greatly appreciated. Every penny will be used only to assist this gentleman in restoring his water. If by the grace of God, there are additional funds, there are many, many other repairs he needs assistance with, that funds will be applied to.
Thank you in advance for any assistance.
Thanks for letting me be of assistance!
Praying this man feels the love of this community! And a good hot shower!
Grateful to share any excess God has provided, as it all belongs to Him to begin with! “There will always be poor people in the land. Therefore I command you to be openhanded toward your fellow Israelites who are poor and needy in your land.” -Deuteronomy 15:11 NIV
Let's get him some water! So happy!
November 22nd, 2024
Folks, Lowe's has donated a 500 gallon tank!!!
We picked it up 11/20 and will be installing 11/23.
This will be on a rain catchment system and should meet this gentleman's minimal needs.
All thanks to God and to all of you for your prayers and support.
We can STILL use donations to assist in the parts needed for tank install as well as obtaining parts and materials for the rain catchment system.
We're getting there! It's slow but we're going to keep pushing forward!
August 19th, 2024
We are not confident in the current spring's ability to continue producing enough to provide reliable water.
Rather than chance running the spring dry and possibly ruining the new $1800 pump, we are going to plan B.
We plan to purchase a 500 gallon water tank and place it where the spring and pump are. That way we can keep all the plumbing as is. We'll set up a catchment system for rain.
Any donations, any prayers, are very much appreciated.
God Bless.
July 29th, 2024
Spring not going to produce enough. New water supply located. More work to be done.
Although we've hit a setback, we're pushing ahead.
The area is very difficult to access so it's a slow process. The plumber has been wonderful and is hardly charging for his labor, which is a LOT of labor.
I have paid the first invoice of $1800.
THANK YOU to everyone who has joined us on this journey to help this gentleman.
Please share this if you feel so inclined. We have a lot more work to do to bring this gentleman's running water back to him.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.