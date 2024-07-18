Community Member In Need

We have a community member who is an elderly gentleman, US Air Force disabled veteran. Stroke survivor. No family. Both parents deceased, both siblings deceased. Never married. No children.

Robert M. has lived his entire life on his land, except for the years he served in the military. The current home was built by his parents in 1972, before that, the original farmhouse still stood and they lived in it. His family has homesteaded on this land for 112 years.

He cared for both of his infirmed parents in the home until they passed. He now struggles due to a stroke that took many of his physical abilities.

We do all we can to assist him. Cleaning, cooking and yard work.

It came to my attention while helping him, that he has been living without running water for a number of YEARS.

Mike of Back the Blue plumbing has agreed to work with us to get his water back up and running.

The plumber assessed the site and situation on Wednesday July 17th, 2024. He currently believes the cost will be between $2500 and $3500. That is if he doesn’t need to replace the piping in and under the house. He has stated he will allow us to assist him to cut costs.

I had initially just decided to pay out of pocket for this plumbing work. Upon speaking with a friend in our Hickman County Homestead Community, she suggested bringing the need to the group. On Tuesday July 16th, 2024, I did just that. At that time, one of our founders, Tina, suggested a fundraising effort to raise the funds to assist this gentleman.

He is a good man and has not asked for a single thing. When I mentioned getting his water running again, he simply said he would like that very much and had always wanted to get it back up and running, but just didn’t know where to start.

I won’t share all the trials and troubles here, just know that this man is a member of our community and this would change his life drastically for the better.

We are a large and caring community and any help would be greatly appreciated. Every penny will be used only to assist this gentleman in restoring his water. If by the grace of God, there are additional funds, there are many, many other repairs he needs assistance with, that funds will be applied to.

Thank you in advance for any assistance.



