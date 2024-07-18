Help Julia Purchase a Car on Mission in the DR

My name is Julia. I am serving in San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic. I serve teaching second grade to local Dominicans at a Christian, bilingual K-6 school. I am entering my second year here and the need for a car has become evident. I have had the blessing of having a roommate with a car this past year, who has been able to take me to work occasionally. But this coming fall I will be on my own and need a reliable way to get to work, church, the grocery store, and community events.

Having a car here is a huge benefit not only personally, but to the ministry as well. I want to make long-term ministry here sustainable, and having a car is one big step toward that goal. On the day-to-day, I call taxis to get to and from school, the grocery store, church, etc. This often means spending 15-30 minutes each time waiting for my ride or sometimes results in no taxis being available and having to find other means. Not many taxis work on Sundays, so finding a ride to church can be challenging. On a personal level, a car provides more time, independence, the ability to explore this new place better, and reliability. On a ministry level, others have been able to use cars to drive people to church, take co-workers home in the rain, drive for school outings, meet people for discipleship, take our Haitian students out for fun days, and so much more. I would love to be able also serve the community in these ways, and find my own ways to utilize this resource for the benefit of the community.

My goal is to raise the money to buy a car in late fall when my roommate is moving out. I am looking for a used Jeepeta (small SUV). I have been recommended to look into Hondas and Toyotas because they are more reliable here and the parts are not super expensive or hard to get in comparison to other brands. A Jeepeta allows me to traverse the uneven roads of the DR a little more easily. I have found a couple options around the USD$14,000 range, which is the cheapest I have been able to find. I am hoping to raise $15,000 to cover some of the conversion costs and insurance that will also be needed as well. I am starting to go check out these options, but can't commit to one until closer to reaching my goal and making sure that option is still available. Being a missionary, I can only do this with the support of others. This car will make serving and ministering to our students, families, and community more accessible. Your support makes it possible for me to keep doing this work here in the name of the Lord.

Picture attribution: Image by <a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/side-view-flat-toy-cars_1350820.htm#query=car%20clipart&position=28&from_view=keyword&track=ais_user&uuid=609586a2-1e90-4feb-8484-c865d9bedc7a">Freepik</a>