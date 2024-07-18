Supporting Erica Ortiz health recovery





In mid June 2024, after feeling pain in her lower right leg and noticing her foot was looking blue and swollen, Erica went to the local ER where doctors found blood clots in the major arteries below the knee.

After a few weeks of medical intervention and clot removal surgery, we found ourselves having to make a hard choice.



Due to a weak heart and high risk of long surgery, we opted for an amputation of the right leg below the knee.



It has been a very emotional, physical, and spiritual battle to stay positive and move forward and survive each day. There is a lot of pain and anxiety associated with this as well.



As we move forward, we are looking at a long road of healing, physical therapy, heart health appointments, anxiety management, getting a prosthetic leg, learning how to walk again, and many other appointments working together to improve Erica's health.



Erica's thyroid is also a factor and part of what may be affecting her heart being not as strong as it should be, so doctors are working on that as well.



We have received overwhelming love and support from so many friends and family. Many of which have asked for ways to help.



Financial giving is one way we can help Erica as we have medical expenses related to co- pays, insurance deductibles, transportation, living modifications for now having a challenging handicap, and Erica unable to work until she gets back to regaining her mobility.



We appreciate the ongoing support through prayers and if you feel led to give financially, it will also help with ongoing costs.













