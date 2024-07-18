Please support Debbie Barnes health care costs

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $11,825
Campaign funds will be received by Athol Barnes
Debbie has been on a very challenging healthcare journey over the last several years, which has caused an immense accumulation of medical bills. She was first diagnosed with a paralyzed stomach, which was removed and her intestines rerouted. But then over time, her esophagus became paralyzed as well leaving her continually dehydrated and malnourished. This has resulted in frequent nausea, vomiting and many other horrible side effects which require her to have ongoing and continuing surgeries to dilate her esophagus every 3 months and trips to the infusion clinic twice a week for IV fluids. As time has progressed, the effects of all of this have created problems with her liver, pancreas, heart and even dementia, which was devastating for her. We are asking for prayers and financial support to cover her current and ongoing medical expenses. Every donation, no matter how small, will be cherished by the Barnes family. Thank you from Debbie, Athol, Josh, and Christie.
We love you, Barnes family, and will continue to support you with our prayers.
Love you lots!
You are in our prayers.
"Thank you so much Rick, you guys are such a blessing to us. She just had her pick line installed and we are at the infusion clinic right now. " By Athol Barnes
We love you. Praying the Lord provides all you need.
God bless you and your family, Debbie….. I will pray for you daily.
Praying for you Debbie and all of you! I pray you get what you need and MUCH. More. :)
We are continuing to hold you up in our prayers. God Bless you both and your kids. With all our love.
Continued prayers for you & your family
We love your family so very much! Praying!!
"Thank you so much!! you guys are such a blessing to us. We love you and treasure your friendship. Debbie has another surgery next Tues. " By Athol Barnes
Sending you healing prayers
