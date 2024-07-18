Please support Debbie Barnes health care costs

Debbie has been on a very challenging healthcare journey over the last several years, which has caused an immense accumulation of medical bills. She was first diagnosed with a paralyzed stomach, which was removed and her intestines rerouted. But then over time, her esophagus became paralyzed as well leaving her continually dehydrated and malnourished. This has resulted in frequent nausea, vomiting and many other horrible side effects which require her to have ongoing and continuing surgeries to dilate her esophagus every 3 months and trips to the infusion clinic twice a week for IV fluids. As time has progressed, the effects of all of this have created problems with her liver, pancreas, heart and even dementia, which was devastating for her. We are asking for prayers and financial support to cover her current and ongoing medical expenses. Every donation, no matter how small, will be cherished by the Barnes family. Thank you from Debbie, Athol, Josh, and Christie.

