Esther's Destiny Network

Esther's Destiny, founded on Christian values, is an organization comprised of a group of concerned Plain Community Members and their advocates who aim to offer safe, accessible, and culturally appropriate access to housing, resources, education and other related services to Plain Anabaptist Community Members who are victims of domestic, sexual and/or structural violence in an effort to promote healing and personal well-being.

We need your help. Housing is tight for everyone, which can make it challenging to find affordable placements for Plain Community Members who make the difficult decision to seek external guidance and support. In cases where separation from their current situation is warranted, immediate needs may include shelter, clothing, food, education, advice and/or professional counseling, and more. Your generosity will make a difference, as we are committed to providing hope to those in search of it. Please consider partnering with us through prayer and generous financial support. Thank you!

Luke 4:18

The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because He has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight to the blind, to set the oppressed free.