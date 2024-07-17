FREE RYAN KRIEGER

Help Ryan Krieger, a Free Speech Hero, Fight for Justice!





Dear Friends and Supporters,





I’m reaching out to you today to rally support for Ryan, a courageous free speech activist from Canada who now finds himself facing legal battles in America after bravely standing up for innocent First Amendment activists.





Who is Ryan Krieger?





Ryan is a dedicated advocate for free speech and civil liberties. His passion for justice and equality has led him to support various peaceful demonstrations and defend the rights of individuals to express their views without fear of violence or repression.





The Incident: Standing Up Against Violence





Recently, Ryan found himself in a situation where his commitment to these principles was put to the ultimate test. While attending a public demonstration, Ryan witnessed a group of innocent First Amendment activists being viciously attacked by a violent provocateur. Without hesitation, Ryan intervened to protect these individuals, as well as a nearby bouncer who was also threatened.





Injustice in the Aftermath





Despite his heroic efforts to defend others, Ryan was arrested. Shockingly, the provocateur who initiated the violence was not charged, even though the First Amendment activists filed an assault complaint with the metro police. Adding to the injustice, two of the three victims were screened by medical examiners on the scene, confirming the severity of the attack.





Why Ryan Needs Your Help





Ryan now faces significant legal challenges. His case highlights the pressing need to protect our fundamental rights and to hold aggressors accountable. We believe that Ryan's actions were not just justified, but essential in preserving the values we all hold dear.





How You Can Make a Difference





We are launching this GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Ryan’s legal defense. Your contributions will help cover legal fees, court costs, and other expenses associated with his defense. By supporting Ryan, you are standing up for free speech, justice, and the right to peaceful assembly.





Join Us in This Fight





Please consider donating and sharing Ryan’s story with your network. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact. Together, we can ensure that Ryan receives the fair treatment he deserves and send a powerful message that standing up for justice and free speech is always worth fighting for.





Thank you for your generosity and support.