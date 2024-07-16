Support Julie Dillenbeck

For the past 18 months, Julie has been bravely battling endometrial cancer while receiving treatment at the University of Virginia. After the initial rounds of chemo and radiation, Julie’s first scan in August of 2023 was clear, however her second scan in November of 2023 was not. She participated in a clinical trial at the beginning of 2024 that yielded mixed results. The physical effects of this trial were harder on her than the results she was getting. A different trial has been suggested that was not available earlier in the process. While Julie completed the washout period for the first trial, she started looking more seriously into alternative, holistic ways of addressing the disease.

Julie is now exploring several promising options that are not covered by insurance. The costs are beyond her financial reach and seem impossible. Close friends have encouraged her to “go for it” because nothing is impossible with God. The total expenses for these treatments, along with the necessary supplements and medications, amount to over $60,000. The amount also includes some living expenses which will allow Julie the necessary time to rest and focus on her recovery.

Julie has dedicated so much of her life to helping others, especially children. She has been an integral part of our community, and now, it’s our turn to support her.

Would you consider walking with Julie through this challenging journey by contributing to her treatment fund? Any amount you can give will make a significant difference.





Lamentations 3:22-24 (NKJV) It is of the Lord's mercies that I am not consumed because His compassion fail not. They are new every morning. Great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, therefore, I hope in Him.