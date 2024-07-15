Expecting Mom with Aggressive AML Leukemia

Pricles (rhymes with tickles) Tamondong Trupke recently received the devastating news that she has aggressive leukemia, AML, at what was supposed to be a joyful first prenatal appointment. Their family, based in Illinois, now faces the overwhelming challenge of having Pricles admitted to a hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, far from home. With two young children under 4, their world has been turned upside down.

Many of you have asked how you can support them. First and foremost, please pray fervently for Pricles' complete recovery and for the safety of her unborn baby during the treatment.

In addition, the financial strain on the family is immense. John, her husband, has had to take unpaid leave to be by her side. With doctors anticipating that Pricles will be hospitalized for at least a month initially and then in and out of the hospital for the next 8 months, the expenses are staggering.

Your generosity can make a significant difference during this incredibly difficult time. Please consider donating to help ease their burden.

Thank you for your compassion and support.