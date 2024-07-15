Expecting Mom with Aggressive AML Leukemia

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $7,670
Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Rondeau
Pricles (rhymes with tickles) Tamondong Trupke recently received the devastating news that she has aggressive leukemia, AML, at what was supposed to be a joyful first prenatal appointment. Their family, based in Illinois, now faces the overwhelming challenge of having Pricles admitted to a hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, far from home. With two young children under 4, their world has been turned upside down.
Many of you have asked how you can support them. First and foremost, please pray fervently for Pricles' complete recovery and for the safety of her unborn baby during the treatment.
In addition, the financial strain on the family is immense. John, her husband, has had to take unpaid leave to be by her side. With doctors anticipating that Pricles will be hospitalized for at least a month initially and then in and out of the hospital for the next 8 months, the expenses are staggering.
Your generosity can make a significant difference during this incredibly difficult time. Please consider donating to help ease their burden.
Thank you for your compassion and support.
Continuing to lift you all up in prayer. God bless you and your family!
I believe in you guys, I wish you guys a speedy recovery and I hope to see you guys soon again.
Wishing for full remission and speedy recovery!
My thoughts and prayers are with you Pricles and your family. I lift you up to the Universe for complete healing. All our love to you my dear sweet child of Christ!
Sending our love and prayers for healing and strength.
Sending love and prayers.
We love you guys! Sending all my prayers and love!
Sending prayers.
August 6th, 2024
John has been posting updates about Pricles on this Caring Bridge page. Please continue to pray for their family and share this GiveSendGo campaign for their support. Thank you all so much!!!
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/f7c5f1f8-46f6-11ef-af9e-add19b90d65d?utm_source=share&utm_medium=webm&utm_content=copylink_leftmenu_php
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.