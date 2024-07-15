Campaign Image

Expecting Mom with Aggressive AML Leukemia

Pricles (rhymes with tickles) Tamondong Trupke recently received the devastating news that she has aggressive leukemia, AML, at what was supposed to be a joyful first prenatal appointment. Their family, based in Illinois, now faces the overwhelming challenge of having Pricles admitted to a hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, far from home. With two young children under 4, their world has been turned upside down.

Many of you have asked how you can support them. First and foremost, please pray fervently for Pricles' complete recovery and for the safety of her unborn baby during the treatment.

In addition, the financial strain on the family is immense. John, her husband, has had to take unpaid leave to be by her side. With doctors anticipating that Pricles will be hospitalized for at least a month initially and then in and out of the hospital for the next 8 months, the expenses are staggering.

Your generosity can make a significant difference during this incredibly difficult time. Please consider donating to help ease their burden.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Continuing to lift you all up in prayer. God bless you and your family!

Saban sosic
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

I believe in you guys, I wish you guys a speedy recovery and I hope to see you guys soon again.

Brad Morrill
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Wishing for full remission and speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you Pricles and your family. I lift you up to the Universe for complete healing. All our love to you my dear sweet child of Christ!

Rich and Mary Panek
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending our love and prayers for healing and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Amber Thiel
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Maryalene LaPonsie
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Skyler Kamp
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Patricia St Germain
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Kevin Guillaume
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Ashley Duffy
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you guys! Sending all my prayers and love!

Marisa Herges
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Update #1

August 6th, 2024

John has been posting updates about Pricles on this Caring Bridge page. Please continue to pray for their family and share this GiveSendGo campaign for their support. Thank you all so much!!!

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/f7c5f1f8-46f6-11ef-af9e-add19b90d65d?utm_source=share&utm_medium=webm&utm_content=copylink_leftmenu_php


