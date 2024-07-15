Support for Steve Stebleton's medical recovery

Dear Friends and Family,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to share an update on my brother Steve, who has faced significant health challenges over the past four years. In October of 2023, Steve underwent a life-saving double lung transplant at Stanford University Medical Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. This surgery was a critical milestone in Steve’s journey to recovery.

We are grateful that Steve has received healthy new lungs, and that the procedure was successful. Unfortunately, the trauma of Steve’s lung transplant surgery resulted in significant damage to his kidneys, which will require Steve to receive a kidney transplant in the future. Due to Steve’s kidney failure his health remains very fragile but despite these challenges, Steve remains resilient and is committed to regaining his health and strength.

Steve and Mary have had to live near the Stanford University transplant hospital since August of 2023; two months waiting for Steve’s lung transplant, four months with Steve hospitalized post-transplant, and five months of outpatient rehabilitation. With the timeline for Steve’s kidney transplant unknown, the need to continue to live in California near the transplant hospital is an open-ended situation.

Steve's lung disease and now his recovery from his lung transplant surgery has prevented him from working for nearly two years. While their health insurance has covered a substantial portion of the medical expenses, the extended living situation in such a high cost of living area, has been a huge financial strain on Steve and Mary.

Many of you have asked how you can support Steve and Mary during this challenging time. In response to these inquiries, we have set up a donation page to help alleviate some of their financial burden. Your contributions will enable Steve and Mary to focus on Steve's recovery without the added stress of financial worries.

If you can contribute, no matter the amount, it will make a meaningful difference in their lives. Please consider sharing this message with your network to help spread the word.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to support Steve and Mary. Your generosity and kindness are deeply appreciated.



Warm Regards,

Doug Stebleton



