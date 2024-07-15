Support for Steve Stebleton's medical recovery

Raised:
USD $8,345
Campaign funds will be received by Doug Stebleton
Dear Friends and Family,
I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to share an update on my brother Steve, who has faced significant health challenges over the past four years. In October of 2023, Steve underwent a life-saving double lung transplant at Stanford University Medical Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. This surgery was a critical milestone in Steve’s journey to recovery.
We are grateful that Steve has received healthy new lungs, and that the procedure was successful. Unfortunately, the trauma of Steve’s lung transplant surgery resulted in significant damage to his kidneys, which will require Steve to receive a kidney transplant in the future. Due to Steve’s kidney failure his health remains very fragile but despite these challenges, Steve remains resilient and is committed to regaining his health and strength.
Steve and Mary have had to live near the Stanford University transplant hospital since August of 2023; two months waiting for Steve’s lung transplant, four months with Steve hospitalized post-transplant, and five months of outpatient rehabilitation. With the timeline for Steve’s kidney transplant unknown, the need to continue to live in California near the transplant hospital is an open-ended situation.
Steve's lung disease and now his recovery from his lung transplant surgery has prevented him from working for nearly two years. While their health insurance has covered a substantial portion of the medical expenses, the extended living situation in such a high cost of living area, has been a huge financial strain on Steve and Mary.
Many of you have asked how you can support Steve and Mary during this challenging time. In response to these inquiries, we have set up a donation page to help alleviate some of their financial burden. Your contributions will enable Steve and Mary to focus on Steve's recovery without the added stress of financial worries.
If you can contribute, no matter the amount, it will make a meaningful difference in their lives. Please consider sharing this message with your network to help spread the word.
Thank you for considering this opportunity to support Steve and Mary. Your generosity and kindness are deeply appreciated.
Warm Regards,
Doug Stebleton
There's so much I'd like to say first and foremost thank you for your friendship thank you for those years in Glasgow thank you for your sports advice and bantering with Dougie and for showing little Madison Rose that there's still some good guys out there. Praying for you and trusting God for your healing!
There's so much I'd like to say first and foremost thank you for your friendship thank you for those years in Glasgow thank you for your sports advice and bantering with Dougie and for showing little Madison Rose that there's still some good guys out there. Praying for you and trusting God for your healing!
There's so much I'd like to say first and foremost thank you for your friendship thank you for those years in Glasgow thank you for your sports advice and bantering with Dougie and for showing little Madison Rose that there's still some good guys out there. Praying for you and trusting God for your healing!
There's so much I'd like to say first and foremost thank you for your friendship thank you for those years in Glasgow thank you for your sports advice and bantering with Dougie and for showing little Madison Rose that there's still some good guys out there. Praying for you and trusting God for your healing!
Steve, keep a positive mindset which is extremely important with a body at dis-ease. Our brain has to power to heal our body when we are sick, so focus and meditate on “that” with positive energy. Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right. Hang in there, the whole world is about to change for the better next year. You and Mary are in our thoughts and prayers daily. Jon
Steve - you are quite the writer and overall gentleman. My husband still remembers meeting you at our 20th High School Reunion. Sorry to hear you are going through all of this.
Sorry to have missed your big gathering. Safe travels back to CA. See you soon.
Praying for continued healing throughout this process!
There's so much I'd like to say first and foremost thank you for your friendship thank you for those years in Glasgow thank you for your sports advice and bantering with Dougie and for showing little Madison Rose that there's still some good guys out there. Praying for you and trusting God for your healing!
Sorry I will not be able to make it tomorrow night. Keep trusting God through this life journey that He has you on. He has brought you this far and will continue to! Philippians 4: 6-7
Stay strong Steve and Mary! You’ve got this!!
Steve - may God bless you mightily.
With all good wishes to you, Steve and Mary.
Praying for your brother and his family.
Get well Steve
Praying continually and sending lots of love~
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.