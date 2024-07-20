Supporting Ivan's Legal Fees

Hello!

Thank you for taking time to read this. I am currently raising money for my legal proceedings.

Due to legal advice, I will keep this description brief: on July 11, 2023, I, and three other gentlemen, were accused of conceal carrying firearms on school property. We believed we were completely in the right in that it is in fact not a school building, as it was decommissioned over 10 years ago, along with several other factors.

However, what seemed at first like a simple misunderstanding quickly turned into a drawn-out case involving local politics and mysterious proceedings. We have cooperated at every opportunity and have asked for mercy and understanding, however we are still headed for a jury trial. We hope that we can adequately explain our side and arguments to a room of our peers, but we have become exhausted financially and mentally from this process, and would love to have your support. We are currently facing felony charges, and our lives may be irreversibly affected as a result.

In particular, my wife and I have been heavily affected by this ordeal. I have been studying and obtaining certifications and improving my education on my own in order to secure a promotion or a better paying job to improve our lives. Unfortunately, I have been denied many times due to my situation, and due to the costs borne so far as well as the increasing cost of living, our savings have been dwindling. We have never been more stressed or worried for the future. However, we continue to have hope, and in God we will continue to trust!

If you could spare anything to make a donation, any little bit helps and would be life-changing! Sharing my story is also greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking time out of your day to read all of this. Please continue to pray for us! I am greatly in your debt,



-Ivan



