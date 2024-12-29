Helping Theresa’s Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
Theresa was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in September 2023 and since then it has spread. We would like to raise funds for her to use towards medical expenses, nursing services and transportation costs. Her entire family (mother, husband, sisters, brother, children and grandchildren) are all asking for prayers at this time as well. If any of you know Theresa, you know what a firm believer she is in the power of prayer and how she is handling this is truly inspirational because of her faith in God.
Our deepest condolences to her family! Theresea was our neighbor for many years and our babysitter. She was the best babysitter ever. She was loved very much by our family and will be deeply missed. Sending lots of love and prayers your way!
So sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace. Bob & Fran Kennedy
From the Stone and Simpson families
Theresa has always been an inspiration to everyone she comes in contact with. In her illness she gave everyone she met a chance to see what it means to be , " like God" Our sympathies to Tom and the family.
Phil and Family - I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. My thoughts are with you during this very difficult time.
I met Theresa through her business. She was intelligent, kind and full of joy. I am so sorry for her loss. I hope happy memories provide comfort to all at this very difficult time. Through the mercy of God, may she rest in peace.
Love and prayers from the Merkel family
Our deepest sympathy to Theresa's family. She was truly a remarkable woman. We're certain she is now pulling for us in heaven.
Blessings to the Ward family
God bless you with the peace of the risen Christ throughout your great grief at the loss of Theresa. May she rest in eternal peace and joy.
Our sincere condolences to the Ward and Kennedy families for the loss of Theresa. "Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4
We are Theresa's neighbors. Her faith and calm acceptance of her illness has been an inspiration to all who knew her. May she rest in peace! Condolences to Tom and all the family.
God bless Theresa. May our Lord perpetually comfort her. Gods grace upon her.
Sending you prayers and love!
Prayers for Theresa’s husband Tom, her mom and her siblings, her children and grandchildren for comfort, peace and strength Eternal rest grant unto Theresa O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. God Bless You All, The Debes Family
May you find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers!
Theresa was a wonderful woman and mother. My condolences to her son’s John, Phil, their wives and children as well as Theresa’s Mom Pat Turnbull and her siblings. Hope this donation helps with the funeral expenses.
December 29th, 2024
It is with sadness that I let you know that Theresa passed away on 12/27/24.We are comforted in knowing she is no longer in pain and in a better place. Thank you so much for your donation and prayers.Theresa appreciated it so very much.
