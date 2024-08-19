Chris Petroni Memorial Fund to Help His Family

Christopher Petroni took his family to Asia for a vacation in early July, 2024. On July 14th, he suddenly passed away while in the Philippines as he was playing in the ocean with his daughter. He left behind his wife, Evelyn, and 6 year old daughter, Mona. His departure has created a large hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His devotion to his family was absolute, and it is in honor of this that we have created this fundraiser to support his wife and daughter in their time of need. Evelyn is now juggling the responsibilities of being a homemaker, and a single parent of a special needs child. Christopher's passing has also created a large financial deficit since he was the major earner in the family. All savings are currently tied up in probate and with a limited part time income, Evelyn is struggling with immediate bills and providing day to day for Mona. All funds collected here will be given directly to Evelyn to help cover mounting bills and immediate expenses.

We thank you sincerely for your consideration.