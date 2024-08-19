Chris Petroni Memorial Fund to Help His Family

Campaign funds will be received by Ihseul Yang Petroni
Christopher Petroni took his family to Asia for a vacation in early July, 2024. On July 14th, he suddenly passed away while in the Philippines as he was playing in the ocean with his daughter. He left behind his wife, Evelyn, and 6 year old daughter, Mona. His departure has created a large hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His devotion to his family was absolute, and it is in honor of this that we have created this fundraiser to support his wife and daughter in their time of need. Evelyn is now juggling the responsibilities of being a homemaker, and a single parent of a special needs child. Christopher's passing has also created a large financial deficit since he was the major earner in the family. All savings are currently tied up in probate and with a limited part time income, Evelyn is struggling with immediate bills and providing day to day for Mona. All funds collected here will be given directly to Evelyn to help cover mounting bills and immediate expenses.
We thank you sincerely for your consideration.
Our deepest condolences. Lots of strength and love in this difficult time.
RIP
I wish to express my deepest condolences to you and your family.
So sorry to learn of the loss of Chris Petroni. May God's strength and peace guide and support as you navigate your new life.
My heart goes out to the Petroni family May you find peace
May the peace that exceeds all human understanding, the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with you. May the Holy Spirit comfort you during this time of such a difficult trial and grief.
With our deepest condolences.
May you find love and peace in the Lord
Sorry for your loss
August 20th, 2024
It's been a little over a month since Chris passed. Life still goes on, yet things are not the same. Mona is daddy's girl and misses him greatly. She doesn't understand why she can't see him any longer. Chris passed a little over a week before her 6th birthday, and three weeks before a trip to see his parents. To say we're all devastated is an understatement. Now, our whole focus is supporting Mona. God bless her and God bless everyone that cared enough to send up prayers for Chris' family.
This is what grief is.
A hole ripped through the very fabric of your being.
The hole eventually heals along the jagged edges that remain. It may even shrink in size.
But that hole will always be there.
A piece of you always missing.
For where there is deep grief, there was great love.
Don’t be ashamed of your grief.
Don’t judge it.
Don’t suppress it.
Don’t rush it.
Rather, acknowledge it.
Lean into it.
Listen to it.
Feel it.
Sit with it.
Sit with the pain. And remember the love.
This is where the healing will begin.
- Joey Ana via Facebook
