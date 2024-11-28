Support the Tabitha Farms Flock

Tabitha Farms is a start-up non-profit on a mission to provide healthy food to the financially challenged in our community and the surrounding areas. Our eggs and fresh vegetables will be distributed to people in need through food box ministries, soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. Our mission is under way as we have purchased our first flock of fifty chicks and expect them to start laying next spring. As they grow, the chicks consume a lot of feed and grit. Would you consider a monthly donation to help provide for their growing needs? A donation to Tabitha Farms helps us fulfill our mission and our mission helps feed our neighbors in need with fresh and healthy food. Please help us as we Grow, Gather, and Give! Tabitha Farms is a registered Michigan non-profit and your donations are tax deductible. Thank you for your support!

Want to keep up with all that’s happening on the farm? Visit our website, www.tabithafarms.com or our Tabitha Farms FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092245830256&mibextid=LQQJ4d