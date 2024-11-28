Support the Tabitha Farms Flock

Monthly Goal:
Tabitha Farms is a start-up non-profit on a mission to provide healthy food to the financially challenged in our community and the surrounding areas. Our eggs and fresh vegetables will be distributed to people in need through food box ministries, soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. Our mission is under way as we have purchased our first flock of fifty chicks and expect them to start laying next spring. As they grow, the chicks consume a lot of feed and grit. Would you consider a monthly donation to help provide for their growing needs? A donation to Tabitha Farms helps us fulfill our mission and our mission helps feed our neighbors in need with fresh and healthy food. Please help us as we Grow, Gather, and Give! Tabitha Farms is a registered Michigan non-profit and your donations are tax deductible. Thank you for your support!
Want to keep up with all that’s happening on the farm? Visit our website, www.tabithafarms.com or our Tabitha Farms FaceBook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092245830256&mibextid=LQQJ4d
Merry Christmas and here is to a wonderful New Year and God’s abundant blessings
"Thank you SO much! You have given us a wonderful gift with your support! ♥️
Merry Christmas. If you get goats, Tim is sending pajamas.
"Well tell him to get three pairs! 🐐🐐🐐Thank you guys again for giving so generously! We will put it to good use! ♥️" By Treva Shipp
So excited!
"Thanks guys! We are excited too! Shouldn't be too long before we get those little peeps!
This gift is contingent on one badass chick being named Chickalas Cage.
"Rest assured we will definitely be naming one “Chickalas Cage!” 🤣🐥 Thanks again for your support!
Love the mission! Chrisy and I will pray for you! My mom has talked about wanting to do something similar in Maryland, so I’ll be sure to send this her way.
"Your donation and prayers are greatly appreciated! I would love to hear what your mom thinks and if she starts a “giving farm” journey! Blessings!
Dedicating this to Kielbasa, Peebs, and all the chickens Kevin raised in North Hills, CA. Sending all my best to you wonderful people and this wonderful cause!
"Love this! Kevin said there will be a Keilbasa and Peebs junior in our flock for sure! Thanks again Jesse!
Can't wait to see what great things Tabitha Farms has planned. Here's to a successful Adopt-A-Chick Fundraiser!
"Me too!! We’re getting closer to ordering those little peeps! " By Treva Shipp
I love this and can’t wait to see all the little chick chicks!!!
"We’re getting closer to our goal and ordering those little peeps! Thanks again!" By Treva Shipp
November 28th, 2024
We are thankful for the support we receive and with it we are able to support our community! Please pray about becoming a monthly supporter!
September 30th, 2024
We just got our first round of chicks and they are adorable! They will be ready to start laying in the spring! Visit our FB page to keep up with how they are growing! Thank you to all our supporters for making this happen! We will be purchasing another 50 chicks in the spring so if you missed the first round, there is still time to get in on the fun and Adopt-A-Spring Chick!
