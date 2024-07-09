My mom, Sarah Gross, is a 92 year old holocaust survivor and has been left penniless due to unforeseen and heart breaking circumstances which I won't go into at the moment because it's too difficult to discuss at the moment. She is presently in an assisted living facility in Montreal with a part time caregiver (even though she actually needs full time, but she makes due). We have enough to keep her there for another 3 months and then, I just don't know.......She is in a wheelchair, 24/7, except when sleeping :) and good natured enough to keep her positive outlook on life. I live in Israel and she lives in Canada and unfortunately, I myself am living I frugally with my minimal pension and am not able to help out financially or even afford to visit her, or bring her to Israel where everything is doubly expensive. I would like to keep her positive and vibrant as long as possible, and if her expenses of CAD$5,000/month are covered - or at least partially and I'll try to find another way to makeup the rest, that would help her (and me) sleep at night. I would hate to see her transferred to another facility with all the stress involved at her age, especially in Montreal since she doesn't speak French and is used to her small but beautifully arranged living quarters. My intention is to keep her positive and happy as long as she lives. My mom is intelligent, a wonderful artist, an incredible bridge player, and has raised me-her only child-to be positive about everything. I didn’t plan on telling her about this campaign because she wouldn’t want me to do this, and frankly, It's not easy for me either, but after reaching out in this way, of course, now she knows. I believe there are many good people out there who would be happy to help in whatever capacity available. Meanwhile, I send well wishes and much love to all, whether or not you decide to help.