Support for Medical Treatment Bills

Greetings everyone in the name of Christ our savior! Am putting this campaign to help us in raising funds for loan used to clear medical bill and also for medical upkeep for a home nurse and her drugs. The breakdown on how the funds would be used are as follows;

1. Loan Repayment - Kenya Shillings 220000

2. Medicines and home nursing fees for the whole recovery period - Kenya Shillings 130800

3. Accrued bills during illness period -Kenya Shillings 70,000

Over some last few months, her health deteriorated and l spent all the funds l had in getting her on and off treatments leading even to the collapse of my grocery business. When it got worse, l rushed her to the hospital and after an ultrasound was done, it revealed a growth in her womb which required an immediate surgery. She was in great pain and could hardly walk. Thanks to God surgery was done successfully and she had to stay in the hospital for some days. Because the bill was sky rocketing and also the risk of getting more infections from the ward, She talked to a friend hers who connected her to someone who gave us a loan of Ksh. 200,000 with a 10% interest. This after settling the hospital bill, we used the remaining funds to get a cab home from the hospital and also to buy some drugs to manage the pain and also pay a home nurse who keeps checking and doing dressings for the stitches his first instalment. This amount still wasn't sufficient and at some point, another sister chipped in and helped us with Ksh.11,000 which l bought some more drugs and also food. I thank God for bringing her to my aid and also her for accepting the call of God.

Brothers and sisters,l am widow and l have neither land nor animals to sell to raise the funds. I also know times are hard everywhere. Please spare a little that cannot hinder your lifestyle and help me come out of this. The loan needs to be repaid, She is on a special diet and she will still need to get the help of the home nurse and more drugs as she recovers. She used to help me sell groceries door to door. This could only help us raise funds for food and hardly nothing to save with the very high rate of inflation here and also l have orphans am taking care of. With her condition, it would be impossible to walk the long distance going to get vegetables and carrying the heavy load from the farms to come and sell. Even if that could be possible, the loan is still a very huge burden for us to clear

We therefore plead with you, brothers and sisters, to help us raise the funds for the loan and her medical upkeep fees as she recovers. We shall really appreciate your support. Please hold our hands to get up once again. This is main core why we exist. To bear each others' burden as Christ spared His own dear life for our sinful burdens too. Brothers and sisters, little by little will mean a lot to us as it fills the measure. We shall also get enlightened and feel the love to be in a body of Christ. Thanks a lot and may God bless you all.



