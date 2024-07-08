Help Bring My Husband Home

I am raising funds so I may continue to support my husband who is currently in the West Bank, Palestine. We were married in February 2023 and less than a month later, he was wrongfully detained at a US airport and sent to Jordan. In April, I was able to hire an attorney to assist in bringing my husband home, and after successfully reaching the US in May, he was once again wrongfully returned to Jordan and had to return to his childhood home in the West Bank.

Needless to say, this has been a devastating ordeal for us and our families. My husband has not been able to work during this time, and I am doing my best to support him as we work to bring him home. We have faced numerous financial setbacks in our attempt to get him to safety and are also facing the challenges that come with legal fees to bring him back home to his family and to start our lives together.

We thank you for your consideration and for any assistance you are able to give to our family.