Supporting the Fox Family

Monday morning Fox left for work like he does every day at 7:20 am. Only minutes later a teenager fell asleep at the wheel missed the car in front of him and behind him but managed to side swipe Fox on his Harley going at a very high speed. He was thrown into a ditch.
So far he has had his left leg amputated to the groin. The amount of injuries are insane but I’ll stick to the critical ones.
Today at noon Fox is undergoing a spinal decompression in hopes he gets movement back in his arms. Please pray this surgery works. We desperately need it to.
Tomorrow he is undergoing another surgery for closing his leg wound and we are hoping that we find no dead skin as we need what’s left if he can have a prosthetic.
We are at butterworth hospital on the 4th floor in the critical care heart center.
Allot of people are asking how they can help right now so I set this up.
We hired a lawyer yesterday to get the person who fell asleep at the wheel.
Fox is the kindest man I know and he didn’t deserve this.
Anything you can do to help with our missed wages and help finishing home projects that he no longer can finish would be much appreciated. Yes we had insurance and so did the other driver but these things take time.
Much love from Fox, Marilyn and I.
So happy your doing much better. Prayers ❤️
Happy to see all the progress. We hope things continue to improve, and that you have support. xoxo
Wishing you a recovery filled with courage, grace and patience. Stay strong!
Thinking of you. Remember all the xoxo's we used to do? xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo Love, Grandma
Come on Chris!! You can do this!
Sending our love, strength, and hope. It’s times like these I wish I lived closer.
Sending so much love and healing for you all.
Get well soon!!
I know it’s not much girl… I know you’ll need every penny. I’m praying for your situation and the outcome. Xoxox
Praying for you and Fox!
We're sending our prayers..
Keeping you in my thoughts bud
Prayers for you both
Glad you are doing better. Look forward to meeting Jessica
Sending hugs and strength
July 22nd, 2024
Well we have landed ourselves back in butterworth hospital. I’m at the ED waiting for him to be transferred now. They are worried about an infection as there are some colors we don’t want to see at the incision site.
July 20th, 2024
Thanks to you all I got much needed things for Fox to feel more independent and at home away from home! So many hands free devices and robot hands! He got to stand up for the first time today with physical therapy using a table that goes upright. He did very well!
July 13th, 2024
We are now at Mary Free Bed. Boy are we happy about that! Fox went into a wheelchair for the first time and felt the sun on his face. We have good hours and bad. Tomorrow Marilyn and I are bringing pizza and movies to cheer him up. Mary free bed even lets you set up pet visits! Elvis will be in the building soon!
July 8th, 2024
Fox is in much better spirits today! Also we shaved his beard! We went the entire day with-out iv pain meds so we are one step closer to Mary Free Bed!
Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love and support. It’s a great feeling to prove to him how many people are in his corner!
July 7th, 2024
We have had some rough waters here.
Since Fox can’t move I can’t leave due to him not having a call light that he can use. We finally got one that works just not the greatest occasionally falls down to where he can’t reach.
They tried to ween him off iv pain meds today and that was a no go. He hadn’t been in that amount of pain since the accident. He needs allot of encouragement and reassurance right now.
Anyone wanting to help with that please message me a time to come. He may be sleeping but it will still help him knowing someone is there.
July 5th, 2024
Fox finally had his leg wound closed today. Surgery went great and we have enough leg that he is eligible for a prosthetic given we get movement back in his arms. He has a really low hemoglobin so we’re currently doing a blood transfusion. He’s pretty out of it due to this so hopefully after the transfusion I get my Fox back again.
July 4th, 2024
The spine surgery went well no complications. Unfortunately he came out with no change, but over night he managed to wiggle his fingers! He’s confused and disoriented but we are trekking on to our 3rd surgery.
Also can’t believe I’m saying this but due to itchiness we’re shaving his beard! His request NOT mine!
