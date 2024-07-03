Supporting the Fox Family

Monday morning Fox left for work like he does every day at 7:20 am. Only minutes later a teenager fell asleep at the wheel missed the car in front of him and behind him but managed to side swipe Fox on his Harley going at a very high speed. He was thrown into a ditch.

So far he has had his left leg amputated to the groin. The amount of injuries are insane but I’ll stick to the critical ones.

Today at noon Fox is undergoing a spinal decompression in hopes he gets movement back in his arms. Please pray this surgery works. We desperately need it to.

Tomorrow he is undergoing another surgery for closing his leg wound and we are hoping that we find no dead skin as we need what’s left if he can have a prosthetic.

We are at butterworth hospital on the 4th floor in the critical care heart center.



Allot of people are asking how they can help right now so I set this up.

We hired a lawyer yesterday to get the person who fell asleep at the wheel.

Fox is the kindest man I know and he didn’t deserve this.

Anything you can do to help with our missed wages and help finishing home projects that he no longer can finish would be much appreciated. Yes we had insurance and so did the other driver but these things take time.

Much love from Fox, Marilyn and I.