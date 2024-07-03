Please support the fight for my child’s health

I am a mother of a young child. I am fighting a legal battle for the right to say "no" to the covid -19 shot for my child.





I moved to Ontario, Canada and met the man that I am now separating from. I live far away from family and friends.





During the court proceedings, the judge ordered that I am no longer permitted to make medical decisions with respect to vaccines for my child because I do not want him to take the covid-19 shot. The court said that the parent who follows government mandates and recommendations is the one who should make medical decisions for the child.





I believe that parents should have the right to make medical decisions for their own children and that parents have the right to know the risks and benefits of the covid -19 shot or any medical treatment before agreeing for it to be administered.





I am fighting for my right as a

mother, but also for the right of thousands of other parents who are involved in the same battles with their children.





I have the opportunity to challenge the law court's decision that says the covid-19 shots are safe and effective for children. This law impacts not only parents, but also the medical professionals who are risking their careers to share information about the risks and benefits of the covid-19 shots that us parents need to know about in order to make informed decisions.





As parents we have the right to make informed decisions for our children and I am fighting to safeguard that right for the benefits of not only my child, but all children in Canada and the world. I pray for your support in this legal battle and that the court makes the best decision for our children.





I am appreciative of any support; financial or otherwise that you can provide. Any financial support provided will go directly towards my legal costs to fight this battle.





I will fight this to the end and I would love for you to be with me on this journey.





God Bless you all,





A very concerned mother