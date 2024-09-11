The Eric and Amy Alexander Family

As many of you may know, our friend Eric Alexander was severely injured in a cycling accident on May 3rd of this year. While descending the Rim Road of Colorado National Monument, Eric’s front tire, without warning, came off the rim of his bicycle. The result was a horrendous crash that culminated in a broken clavicle and shattered pelvis that pushed his femur through his acetabulum and out the back of his glute. After an ambulance ride to Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction it was quickly determined he needed to be transported to Denver via the fastest mode of transportation possible. Eric was flown to Denver where he endured a 10 hour surgery. He is doing well and recovering physically due to his amazing determination to return to the lifestyle he and his wife Amy enjoy. Amy too has had a scheduled hand surgery and is still dealing with a Lymphoma diagnosis from 2022. All this to say, even with their insurance, they are faced with a tremendous amount of debt to the tune of $175,000.00 and Eric, for obvious reasons, is not in a position to work. In this valley we take care of our own. I would humbly ask that we come together to help Eric, Amy and their lovely daughters Karis and Aralyn in this time of need.





Sincerely John Cummins



