The Eric and Amy Alexander Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $15,695
Campaign funds will be received by Eric Alexander
As many of you may know, our friend Eric Alexander was severely injured in a cycling accident on May 3rd of this year. While descending the Rim Road of Colorado National Monument, Eric’s front tire, without warning, came off the rim of his bicycle. The result was a horrendous crash that culminated in a broken clavicle and shattered pelvis that pushed his femur through his acetabulum and out the back of his glute. After an ambulance ride to Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction it was quickly determined he needed to be transported to Denver via the fastest mode of transportation possible. Eric was flown to Denver where he endured a 10 hour surgery. He is doing well and recovering physically due to his amazing determination to return to the lifestyle he and his wife Amy enjoy. Amy too has had a scheduled hand surgery and is still dealing with a Lymphoma diagnosis from 2022. All this to say, even with their insurance, they are faced with a tremendous amount of debt to the tune of $175,000.00 and Eric, for obvious reasons, is not in a position to work. In this valley we take care of our own. I would humbly ask that we come together to help Eric, Amy and their lovely daughters Karis and Aralyn in this time of need.
Sincerely John Cummins
Love you and your whole family!
Love you, brother!
We love you Eric and Amy and are praying for full recovery for you guys.
Praying for you and your continued recovery. We love you guys!
We love you, Alexander family!
Praying for a speedy recovery for Eric and Amy!
Praying for blessing and healing from God!
One day at a time and every day is a gift
Sending prayers during this difficult time and praying for complete recovery for the family. --Blessings Pastor Nate and Jen Morris & the Mountain Life Family
Eric and Amy, so sorry to hear from Kevin and Erin of your horrendous injuries Eric, and also Amy's health struggles. Hope it brings some comfort to know that we are praying for you.
Eric, God's Blessings, Healing, & Recovery.
Love you guys!
September 11th, 2024
To start I want to say how grateful I am for all of the generous support given to the Alexander family! I apologize that this is so late in coming, but wanted to forward an update from Eric, I am going set October 15th, 2024 as an end date for this fund raising effort. Even if we don't receive another dollar, the money given will have a huge impact on the Alexanders. That being said please forward this fund raising effort to others if you feel lead. From the bottom of my heart thank you! I love living in a place that takes care of their own. -JTC
And now a letter from Eric,
Dear friends,
Thank you. It is insufficient however, as are any words that try to convey what I feel in my heart. So many people have generously given to me and my family time, funds, prayers, meals, and even equipment for rehabilitation. We have certainly been blessed by your kindness and generosity in this challenging season - and that is my hope that it passes just like seasons do. We continue to weather the storms of this season but as time goes by there is hope and healing even if it is slower than we would like. We are grateful, we are moved, and we are humbled and offer our deepest heartfelt thanks.
In terms of my recovery at four months post surgery, it is coming along just as the doctors thought it would. The crutches are back to collecting dust in the garage and have been replaced with a cane and trekking poles. The happiest day of the summer was the day I was able join my daughters and get into a pool on their 16th birthday. The rain that fell on us served to hide the tears of joy that streamed down my cheeks as I felt free from pain in the weightlessness of the water. Since then I have attempted to rock climb (on top-rope), waddle 2,000’ up a mountain over 4.5 miles, and gained a new understanding of the term “granny gear” as old ladies pass me on the bike path. It will be a long road forward, but for now I focus on the things I can do, not what I can’t. This week I will try to hobble up a 14er with an organization that provides wheel-chairs for people in need around the world and give the gift of mobility for which I now have a much deeper appreciation.
As for my wife Amy and her lymphoma I would have to say she is managing it well, trusting the Lord, trying alternative therapies and strategies, reducing stress, and following the protocols that should slow it down and prayerfully stop it all together. We remain optimistic.
God is good and we thank Him for good friends, good doctors, and good days ahead. God bless you all - The Alexander family
