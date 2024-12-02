Saving Magnolia Grace and Her Family

Help Save Magnolia Grace and Her Family!

Summary:

This couple's nightmare began on March 26, 2024, when their daughter Magnolia was 13 days old, with false accusations of child abuse and immediate assumption of guilt by CAC (Child Abuse Council) at a children's hospital, who involved CPS (Child Protective Services) of the local Department of Social Services (DSS) and VSP (Virginia State Police). Caleb and McKenzie DID NOT HARM their precious baby, and have fought for second opinions to determine the true cause of Magnolia’s symptoms, to get the medical care Magnolia needs as she grows. Specialists have affirmed their concerns of birth trauma and hereditary causes, but the “guilty until proven innocent” stance persists, culminating in false accusations for Caleb and McKenzie that have devastated their family.

Caleb and McKenzie have been falsely criminally charged for the assumed abuse of their daughter, despite Magnolia’s medical records showing she has underlying medical conditions. Both Caleb and McKenzie had their contact with their daughter removed by the court system. Magnolia was placed in foster care due to false statements made by CPS and CAC. After 2 months of Magnolia being in foster care, DSS realized Magnolia is not at risk, so Magnolia was placed in the custody of the grandparents as Caleb and McKenzie are still denied contact with Magnolia due to their bond conditions. Caleb and McKenzie are thankful that Magnolia is safely with family and she will be able to attend her appointments with medical specialists which she was denied while in the custody of DSS. Caleb and McKenzie are still battling the false charges made by the prosecution.

Full Story:

This young couple's nightmare began on March 26 with false accusations of child abuse and immediate assumption of guilt by the CAC (Child Abuse Council) at a local children's hospital, and then quickly involved CPS (Child Protective Services) and VSP (Virginia State Police). Caleb and McKenzie Crawford DID NOT HARM their precious baby Magnolia, and have fought hard for second opinions to determine the true cause of her injuries and to get the medical care Magnolia needs as she grows. Several specialists have also affirmed Magnolia’s parents’ concerns of birth trauma and possible underlying genetic causes, but the “guilty until proven innocent” stance of those in charge persists – culminating in false accusations for both Caleb and McKenzie that have devastatingly impacted their family.

Caleb (Dad) and McKenzie (Mom) were excited to welcome their first child, Magnolia Grace, to their family on March 13, 2024. She experienced a traumatic birth – her head in the birth canal for more than six hours – born with her cord wrapped around her neck twice, fluid in her lungs, and very low oxygen levels. As a result she spent 2.5 days in the NICU. Thankfully, Magnolia came home late on March 15 and they began settling into life as a family.

All was well as they got to know Magnolia and care for her. However, at her two week pediatric appointment, as the nurse pulled Magnolia’s legs to measure her length, Magnolia screamed out in pain. The doctor came into the exam room and began to examine Magnolia’s legs/hips using the “Barlow Maneuver.” When she moved her left leg, Magnolia again screamed in pain. The doctor said she heard a click and informed McKenzie that Magnolia had a dislocated hip. The doctor made some phone calls, and instructed McKenzie to take Magnolia to the nearest children’s hospital ER over an hour away – bypassing six available hospital ERs on the way, one only five minutes away – for further care for Magnolia’s hip.

Magnolia was screaming in pain the entire drive, and when they arrived her left leg was very swollen. Caleb arrived shortly. Through a series of exams and scans, it was discovered that Magnolia had a broken femur. In the flurry, Caleb and McKenzie found themselves repeatedly questioned and Magnolia was put through many medical tests. Before the day was done, Caleb and McKenzie were escorted from the hospital with false accusations of child abuse made by police and CPS. They were informed they could not see their infant daughter without supervision. They were also told Magnolia had a non-active brain bleed and “suggested” fractured ribs.

Forced to leave their baby at the hospital alone at only 13 days old, they were shocked, heartbroken, and greatly concerned for Magnolia’s health and well-being. They were also fearful of the false allegations aimed at them. Police and social workers followed them home, looked in Magnolia’s room, and by the next morning CPS social workers mandated the grandparents as supervisors.

The entire family was devastated by the layers of concern they faced. Magnolia was required to spend eight days in the hospital enduring testing and scans required by the CAC (Child Abuse Counsel) intended to find more “evidence” against her parents. Caleb and McKenzie, and grandparents, were at her side every day though nearly all concerns regarding their daughter’s welfare were disregarded. They were facing a guilty until proven innocent scenario not the fundamental right of presumption of innocence (innocent until proven guilty) and they continue to do so. When the family asked about pursuing diagnoses of cause outside of assumption of abuse, they were repeatedly told they would need to pursue all second opinions on their own.

Caleb and McKenzie, and their parents, have done a great amount of research, seeking answers from specialists for the cause of Magnolia’s injuries. They believe the broken femur happened at the pediatrician’s office and her non-active brain bleed and “suggested” rib fractures were a result of her traumatic birth experience. They have sought second opinions to determine the true cause of the injuries and to get the medical care Magnolia needs as they face false child abuse allegations. Several specialists have affirmed the concerns regarding Magnolia’s symptoms and conditions. The journey has been a literal nightmare which began on March 26, 2024, and continues.

The greatest praise through it all is Magnolia has been with Caleb and McKenzie in their home with CPS-mandated grandparent supervision over the first 10 weeks following her release from the hospital.

They are under incredibly intrusive police and CPS probe, threatening every part of their lives, and most importantly their daughter! They have each lost their incomes. In June, Caleb was officially charged and arrested even though he is innocent. Caleb is out on bond, but his bond requires NO CONTACT with his daughter Magnolia while he awaits the Circuit Court trial nearly a year from when the allegations began. The CPS mandated supervision was dropped a few days after Caleb’s arrest. Two weeks later, McKenzie was arrested though she is innocent. Her arrest included an overnight stay in jail, followed by an arraignment with bond and the reinstatement of 24/7 supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in November. This recent dynamic has only fractured their family more and is causing more trauma to Magnolia! Oh the grief!

Caleb and McKenzie have had to retain defense lawyers, expert witnesses, and court fees which costs could easily rise over $100K each. They also have mounting medical bills for Magnolia’s hospital care as ordered by the CAC team, in addition to costs to uncover the underlying causes of Magnolia’s health issues.

We all have great concern for children who are truly abused, but Caleb and McKenzie DID NOT HARM Magnolia. They love their daughter with all their heart. This has been a devastating start for what should be the happiest time in their lives. Even so, they are trusting God, believing He will bring forth the truth, and rescue them out of this nightmare.

In the meantime, as they continue to fight this battle, your prayers and financial help would be of great assistance in covering legal and medical costs and hold their family together. Please feel free to share this page and their story.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for Me wholeheartedly, you will find Me. I will be found by you,” says the Lord. “I will end your captivity and restore your fortunes. I will gather you out of the nations where I sent you and will bring you home again to your own land.” Jeremiah 29:11-14

**This platform charges a 2.7% + $0.30 fee. If you would like to donate directly via PayPal, please use the following: @MagnoliaGraceC. If you prefer to send a check, please reach out to the administrator here.

