Saving Magnolia Grace and Her Family

Help Save Magnolia Grace and Her Family!
Summary:
This couple's nightmare began on March 26, 2024, when their daughter Magnolia was 13 days old, with false accusations of child abuse and immediate assumption of guilt by CAC (Child Abuse Council) at a children's hospital, who involved CPS (Child Protective Services) of the local Department of Social Services (DSS) and VSP (Virginia State Police). Caleb and McKenzie DID NOT HARM their precious baby, and have fought for second opinions to determine the true cause of Magnolia’s symptoms, to get the medical care Magnolia needs as she grows. Specialists have affirmed their concerns of birth trauma and hereditary causes, but the “guilty until proven innocent” stance persists, culminating in false accusations for Caleb and McKenzie that have devastated their family.
Caleb and McKenzie have been falsely criminally charged for the assumed abuse of their daughter, despite Magnolia’s medical records showing she has underlying medical conditions. Both Caleb and McKenzie had their contact with their daughter removed by the court system. Magnolia was placed in foster care due to false statements made by CPS and CAC. After 2 months of Magnolia being in foster care, DSS realized Magnolia is not at risk, so Magnolia was placed in the custody of the grandparents as Caleb and McKenzie are still denied contact with Magnolia due to their bond conditions. Caleb and McKenzie are thankful that Magnolia is safely with family and she will be able to attend her appointments with medical specialists which she was denied while in the custody of DSS. Caleb and McKenzie are still battling the false charges made by the prosecution.
Full Story:
This young couple's nightmare began on March 26 with false accusations of child abuse and immediate assumption of guilt by the CAC (Child Abuse Council) at a local children's hospital, and then quickly involved CPS (Child Protective Services) and VSP (Virginia State Police). Caleb and McKenzie Crawford DID NOT HARM their precious baby Magnolia, and have fought hard for second opinions to determine the true cause of her injuries and to get the medical care Magnolia needs as she grows. Several specialists have also affirmed Magnolia’s parents’ concerns of birth trauma and possible underlying genetic causes, but the “guilty until proven innocent” stance of those in charge persists – culminating in false accusations for both Caleb and McKenzie that have devastatingly impacted their family.
Caleb (Dad) and McKenzie (Mom) were excited to welcome their first child, Magnolia Grace, to their family on March 13, 2024. She experienced a traumatic birth – her head in the birth canal for more than six hours – born with her cord wrapped around her neck twice, fluid in her lungs, and very low oxygen levels. As a result she spent 2.5 days in the NICU. Thankfully, Magnolia came home late on March 15 and they began settling into life as a family.
All was well as they got to know Magnolia and care for her. However, at her two week pediatric appointment, as the nurse pulled Magnolia’s legs to measure her length, Magnolia screamed out in pain. The doctor came into the exam room and began to examine Magnolia’s legs/hips using the “Barlow Maneuver.” When she moved her left leg, Magnolia again screamed in pain. The doctor said she heard a click and informed McKenzie that Magnolia had a dislocated hip. The doctor made some phone calls, and instructed McKenzie to take Magnolia to the nearest children’s hospital ER over an hour away – bypassing six available hospital ERs on the way, one only five minutes away – for further care for Magnolia’s hip.
Magnolia was screaming in pain the entire drive, and when they arrived her left leg was very swollen. Caleb arrived shortly. Through a series of exams and scans, it was discovered that Magnolia had a broken femur. In the flurry, Caleb and McKenzie found themselves repeatedly questioned and Magnolia was put through many medical tests. Before the day was done, Caleb and McKenzie were escorted from the hospital with false accusations of child abuse made by police and CPS. They were informed they could not see their infant daughter without supervision. They were also told Magnolia had a non-active brain bleed and “suggested” fractured ribs.
Forced to leave their baby at the hospital alone at only 13 days old, they were shocked, heartbroken, and greatly concerned for Magnolia’s health and well-being. They were also fearful of the false allegations aimed at them. Police and social workers followed them home, looked in Magnolia’s room, and by the next morning CPS social workers mandated the grandparents as supervisors.
The entire family was devastated by the layers of concern they faced. Magnolia was required to spend eight days in the hospital enduring testing and scans required by the CAC (Child Abuse Counsel) intended to find more “evidence” against her parents. Caleb and McKenzie, and grandparents, were at her side every day though nearly all concerns regarding their daughter’s welfare were disregarded. They were facing a guilty until proven innocent scenario not the fundamental right of presumption of innocence (innocent until proven guilty) and they continue to do so. When the family asked about pursuing diagnoses of cause outside of assumption of abuse, they were repeatedly told they would need to pursue all second opinions on their own.
Caleb and McKenzie, and their parents, have done a great amount of research, seeking answers from specialists for the cause of Magnolia’s injuries. They believe the broken femur happened at the pediatrician’s office and her non-active brain bleed and “suggested” rib fractures were a result of her traumatic birth experience. They have sought second opinions to determine the true cause of the injuries and to get the medical care Magnolia needs as they face false child abuse allegations. Several specialists have affirmed the concerns regarding Magnolia’s symptoms and conditions. The journey has been a literal nightmare which began on March 26, 2024, and continues.
The greatest praise through it all is Magnolia has been with Caleb and McKenzie in their home with CPS-mandated grandparent supervision over the first 10 weeks following her release from the hospital.
They are under incredibly intrusive police and CPS probe, threatening every part of their lives, and most importantly their daughter! They have each lost their incomes. In June, Caleb was officially charged and arrested even though he is innocent. Caleb is out on bond, but his bond requires NO CONTACT with his daughter Magnolia while he awaits the Circuit Court trial nearly a year from when the allegations began. The CPS mandated supervision was dropped a few days after Caleb’s arrest. Two weeks later, McKenzie was arrested though she is innocent. Her arrest included an overnight stay in jail, followed by an arraignment with bond and the reinstatement of 24/7 supervision. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in November. This recent dynamic has only fractured their family more and is causing more trauma to Magnolia! Oh the grief!
Caleb and McKenzie have had to retain defense lawyers, expert witnesses, and court fees which costs could easily rise over $100K each. They also have mounting medical bills for Magnolia’s hospital care as ordered by the CAC team, in addition to costs to uncover the underlying causes of Magnolia’s health issues.
We all have great concern for children who are truly abused, but Caleb and McKenzie DID NOT HARM Magnolia. They love their daughter with all their heart. This has been a devastating start for what should be the happiest time in their lives. Even so, they are trusting God, believing He will bring forth the truth, and rescue them out of this nightmare.
In the meantime, as they continue to fight this battle, your prayers and financial help would be of great assistance in covering legal and medical costs and hold their family together. Please feel free to share this page and their story.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. In those days when you pray, I will listen. If you look for Me wholeheartedly, you will find Me. I will be found by you,” says the Lord. “I will end your captivity and restore your fortunes. I will gather you out of the nations where I sent you and will bring you home again to your own land.” Jeremiah 29:11-14
December 2nd, 2024
The situation for the Crawford family took a turn for the worse in the beginning of October. McKenzie and Caleb received a phone call from Social Services stating that they had made the decision to place Magnolia in foster care. Social Services stated that they had changed their minds from believing Magnolia’s doctors that Magnolia has underlying medical issues, which contribute to her symptoms, and are now believing the reports of the child abuse pediatricians. This was the decision of Social Services even though they came to the conclusion that same week that McKenzie had not abused Magnolia. Social Services decided that some unknown person abused Magnolia in order for the child abuse pediatrician’s claims of abuse to be correct and place Magnolia in foster care.
Within hours, Magnolia was taken from the grandparents, who had been watching Magnolia since August, when McKenzie’s bond was amended to have no contact with Magnolia, and placed in foster care. Thankfully, Social Services gave McKenzie and Caleb time (less than two hours) to find a family member who was willing to step up as a foster parent so that Magnolia would not be placed with a stranger. Family members did agree to have Magnolia be placed with them, so Magnolia has been living with them ever since.
On October 30, McKenzie was arrested again for the false accusations from the prosecution which were a result of Magnolia getting sick and hospitalized in early August. McKenzie’s arrest was scheduled at the jail, then she was transported to the courthouse for her bond hearing where the prosecution argued that McKenzie did not deserve bond and should be in jail until her trial, which has yet to be scheduled. Thankfully, the judge granted McKenzie bond under the conditions that she wear a GPS monitor and continue to not have contact with Magnolia.
Two days after McKenzie’s charges, arrest and bond hearing for the false accusations from the summer, on November 1st, McKenzie was scheduled to have the preliminary hearing for the first set of charges which were a result of the accusations in March. The preliminary hearing is where the prosecution is to present their argument for why they believe that the defendant should be charged. At this point, the judge has the opportunity to inform the prosecution that they do not have enough evidence to move forward with a trial. Unfortunately, the prosecution made a motion to nolle prosequi the charges, which was granted, resulting in the charges being dropped. However, this was not a good thing as the prosecution stated that her intention was to charge McKenzie again for those same charges, and potentially more, through a jury direct indictment. On November 20th, the grand jury voted to direct indict McKenzie for the same charges which were previously dropped based on the false accusations resulting from Magnolia's medical issues discovered in March. McKenzie is currently waiting to be notified of a time for her to be arrested a third time based on these false accusations.
In the middle of November, McKenzie had several appointments with specialists in an attempt to determine her medical issues so that there could be some guidance in determining Magnolia’s underlying medical issues. Magnolia also had an appointment scheduled with a specialist in New England in order to determine if she had inherited some of those same medical issues from McKenzie, which based on her symptoms seems very likely. Magnolia was denied the ability to attend the appointment with the specialist by Social Services just one week prior to the scheduled appointment. This denial of medical care to determine if Magnolia has inherited some of McKenzie’s underlying conditions was extremely frustrating and concerning to the family as it is crucial to determine the underlying cause of Magnolia’s symptoms so that the cause can be treated, and not just the symptoms as they occur. This is particularly important to Magnolia’s eye sight as she is currently visually impaired due to the chronic non traumatic subdural hematomas placing pressure on the part of Magnolia’s brain which controls her vision. Determining the underlying cause of the chronic non traumatic subdural hematomas would give guidance to medical professionals for the best route of care for Magnolia.
After physical exams with a world-renown endocrinologist, cardiologist, and several geneticists, McKenzie has been diagnosed with a form of hypermobility and joint laxity from two different medical institutions. These institutions have also reviewed Magnolia’s medical records and are wanting to examine her in person in order to make the determination of she has inherited hypermobility and joint laxity, as there is not yet a known genetic variant for the particular type McKenzie has. At this time, Magnolia is still waiting for appointments with the various specialists to be approved and scheduled.
Caleb and McKenzie have been separated from their precious baby girl for 6 months and 3 months, respectively. This time, during what was supposed to be celebrated as their first holiday season as a family of three, has turned into a season of mourning the separation from their lovely daughter and the loss of time with their baby girl they will never be able to get back. As you gather with your families this season, hug them extra tight and remember this family who has been ripped apart through false accusations.
September 21st, 2024
Much has happened since Magnolia’s story was first shared. Caleb, McKenzie, and Magnolia are thankful for your continued prayers and ongoing support. Here is the latest update from them. They ask that you continue to pray on their behalf that their family can be reunited and Magnolia healed.
As her family continues to seek answers for Magnolia’s issues, a gene mutation related to bone fragility has been discovered in both Caleb and Magnolia. Magnolia also has extremely low vitamin D and several other indicators of an underlying medical issue but getting the local medical community to get involved on her behalf has been a challenge given the false accusation of child abuse.
In mid-July, Magnolia began getting sick. After multiple discussions and a visit to Magnolia’s pediatrician, her pediatrician sent her to a local ER for suspected UTI. Later, a follow-up with the pediatrician revealed Magnolia’s head size had increased to concerning levels. After examining her, the pediatrician stated Magnolia appeared to possibly have hydrocephalus and sent Magnolia with mom and grandparents to the local children’s hospital. Given the false accusations already in place, McKenzie broke down crying out of fear of more allegations and concern of the possible outcomes that could result for Magnolia if more allegations were made, but agreed to do whatever was needed for Magnolia. Testing at the hospital confirmed another subdural hematoma. Magnolia was admitted, and two days later she had burr hole washout surgery to drain the fluid. She remained hospitalized for 18 days, McKenzie and grandparents by her side continually.
Per protocol, as before, the Child Abuse Team was alerted, even though McKenzie did not harm her beloved daughter, nor did Caleb who has been denied contact with her since June based on the false allegations. However, different than before, the Child Abuse Team’s mandatory testing protocols actually disproved some of the false allegations made by the original children’s hospital involved.
Even still, a member of the Child Abuse Team, reported this as more abuse. But Magnolia’s surgeons and doctors, and other medical specialists at the hospital have diagnosed her condition as a non-traumatic chronic subdural hematoma.
CPS again was called to investigate the new “injury” reported by the Child Abuse Team (led by the same doctor who made the initial allegations at the other hospital) and on investigation CPS declared there was no new injury but a chronic medical condition. Members of Magnolia's medical team are in agreement.
Even so, the prosecutor disregarded the CPS decision and the medical team’s diagnoses and made a motion to deny McKenzie access to Magnolia. At the hearing, the prosecutor not only disregarded the medical records, but wrongfully described scenarios. Her having the last word, the motion was granted by the judge and again the voices of the accusers prevailed.
Important also to note, while Magnolia was hospitalized someone allegedly on the hospital staff falsely accused McKenzie of trying to put Caleb on the visitor list, and falsely accused Caleb (who must wear a GPS tracker by court order) of trying to enter the PICU to see his daughter. Those rumors were quickly proved false by the hospital social worker, but the individual who made the false accusation against Caleb could not be found. The prosecutor presented this information as factual rather than as false and fully resolved by the hospital staff and the judge ruled accordingly, denying McKenzie contact with Magnolia.
So now, both McKenzie and Caleb are not allowed any contact with Magnolia as their little one is further traumatized by the system. Caleb has not seen her in three months, and McKenzie in three weeks. One can only imagine how devastating this is, especially when their daughter is dealing with very difficult and ongoing health issues.
On follow-up to the first brain surgery, Magnolia required a second brain surgery for a shunt because her body was unable to drain the fluid which continued to build up after the burr hole drains were removed. Had the second procedure not been performed, additional subdural hematomas would continue to redevelop. Magnolia is recovering well overall, but has regressed in some of her developmental skills. Her grandparents, who have physical custody at this time, under the guidance of her physical therapist, are working with her to help her regain those skills.
Just this week the prosecutor sought an indictment against McKenzie for the “new injury” ignoring the diagnosis by Magnolia’s medical team of non-traumatic chronic subdural hematoma and the indictment was granted as once more only the voices of the accusers are allowed to be heard. She is facing a second arrest and possible jail time.
Please continue to pray for this fractured family. Caleb and McKenzie currently have experts in several medical fields who are honoring their oath as physicians and reviewing Magnolia’s medical records, seeking the proper diagnoses for her conditions so that she can get the care she needs. They continue to trust that God will bring the truth to light, bring healing to Magnolia, and restore their family. They also continue to ask for your prayers and support and are grateful for your help.
