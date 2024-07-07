Prayers and Support for the Kraft Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $15,150
Campaign funds will be received by Kirk Kraft
Below is Patty's story told in excerpts through her husband, Kirk's Facebook updates.
On June 5, Patty had a seizure and was taken to Providence where they discovered a mass in her brain. She was admitted for monitoring and more tests. Patty had surgery on June 11th to remove 80% of the tumor. The surgeon could not take the entire tumor due to the location. At the post op appointment, the doctor explained that the mass was a malignant Astrocytic grade 3 tumor. Essentially, it's a fast growing tumor though not nearly as fast or devastating as grade 4 would be. Both grades can get into the brain tissue and one of the reasons the surgeon was unable to remove the entire tumor was the fact it had already wrapped around a small blood vessel that if damaged could have resulted in paralysis to Patty's entire left side.
Because Patty's career was bus driver, she will not be able to return to work in the fall. At this time, she needs to focus on her recovery and healing. Patty has poured so much love and prayer into the lives of others. My long time friend, MaryBeth and I have felt led to provide a platform for other friends and family to participate in helping the Krafts financially at this challenging time.
So, as they move forward in their journey, with the Lord Jesus, Mighty and Strong, All-Knowing, Gracious and Merciful, Creator of Patty's body and soul, by their side. Dear friends, please continue your prayers for Patty, Kirk, and the kids with the fervent devotion you have shown these past few weeks. God sees your faithfulness and it blesses their family and glorifies Him. They could not do this without you.
Blessings Patty.
We love you!
Sending our love & prayers.
Love your family!!! Praying for your healing!!
We’re so sorry to learn Patty is suffering from a brain tumor and pray God will fully heal her. Love, The Itzka family
Our love & prayers are with you everyday. Be strong!
Praying for the Kraft family.
We love you all and continue to pray and trust the Lord for Patty’s healing!
Continuing to lift you all in prayer.
We love you so much! Believing in Him, who is more than able !
Prayers and love being sent your way! The Cartwright’s
Sending this with love and prayers
God bless the Kraft family on this health journey.
Sending love and prayer!
From the Carr family to the Kraft family, we love you and are praying for you 🙏 ❤️
November 25th, 2024
Thank you for your continued prayers and support. Patty's MRI went well and the results were encouraging. We expect another one in January to compare to that initial post-radiation baseline.
We've had some additional unexpected expenses for thousands of dollars and it has been a challenging time. Please continue to pray God will provide the necessary resources for our family through this time. We appreciate you all more than you know. God is good, He is sovereign and we are grateful to not be going through this alone, but with Jesus and with all of you by our sides.
-Kirk
September 25th, 2024
Hello Dear Friends and Supporters,
This update is long overdue. First, I want to thank each of you for your contribution. Your generosity has been huge in helping us stay afloat with all the uncertainty we've been navigating. We may not know the immediate future, but God knows it all.
Second, Patty finishes her radiation regiment on Thursday, September 26. That has been a rough one for her, leaving her tired, seeing some of her hair fall out and losing her appetite. God has been faithful through it all and now she is scheduled for the follow up MRI on October 7. We await the outcome, to God's glory.
-Kirk, for the Krafts
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.