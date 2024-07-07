Prayers and Support for the Kraft Family

Below is Patty's story told in excerpts through her husband, Kirk's Facebook updates.

On June 5, Patty had a seizure and was taken to Providence where they discovered a mass in her brain. She was admitted for monitoring and more tests. Patty had surgery on June 11th to remove 80% of the tumor. The surgeon could not take the entire tumor due to the location. At the post op appointment, the doctor explained that the mass was a malignant Astrocytic grade 3 tumor. Essentially, it's a fast growing tumor though not nearly as fast or devastating as grade 4 would be. Both grades can get into the brain tissue and one of the reasons the surgeon was unable to remove the entire tumor was the fact it had already wrapped around a small blood vessel that if damaged could have resulted in paralysis to Patty's entire left side.

Because Patty's career was bus driver, she will not be able to return to work in the fall. At this time, she needs to focus on her recovery and healing. Patty has poured so much love and prayer into the lives of others. My long time friend, MaryBeth and I have felt led to provide a platform for other friends and family to participate in helping the Krafts financially at this challenging time.

So, as they move forward in their journey, with the Lord Jesus, Mighty and Strong, All-Knowing, Gracious and Merciful, Creator of Patty's body and soul, by their side. Dear friends, please continue your prayers for Patty, Kirk, and the kids with the fervent devotion you have shown these past few weeks. God sees your faithfulness and it blesses their family and glorifies Him. They could not do this without you.