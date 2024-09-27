Meghans Cancer journey AGAIN

Dear friends and family,

I never thought I’d find myself in this position again, but life has a way of surprising us, and not always in the ways we hope. I’m reaching out today because I need your help, and that’s something that is hard for me to admit.

Earlier this year, I went to my doctor to check on a lump in my right breast. After the ultrasound, the radiologist told me it’s not likely a cyst and recommended I get a biopsy. Along with this, I’ve been advised to undergo an MRI and a PET scan, not just for my breast but for my ovaries too. It’s been over six years since my last major checkup, and I truly believed this chapter of my life was behind me.

For those who don’t know, I had a double mastectomy in 2008 after my breast cancer diagnosis, and in 2017, while pregnant, I had to have my left and fallopian tube removed due to ovarian cancer. This has been a long, hard journey, but I always tried to stay strong and hopeful for my future.

A few weeks ago, I went in for my PET scan, only to find out it would cost $3100. I was devastated, as I simply don’t have the funds. I had to cancel my upcoming MRI, oncologist visits, and other appointments because I can’t afford them right now.

In May, I stepped down from my job to focus on my health, which has left me in a vulnerable financial situation. I’ve tried alternative treatments, but I need concrete answers to move forward, and for that, I need these scans and tests.

As much as I don’t like asking for help, I know I can’t do this alone. If you’re able to support me, whether by sharing this message or donating, it would mean the world to me. I know times are tough for everyone, and I deeply appreciate any help, big or small. Your love and support have kept me going through the hardest times, and I’m so grateful for each and every one of you.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. I’m holding onto hope, and I know that with your help, I’ll find the answers I need.

With love and gratitude,

Meghan