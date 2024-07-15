Anything for Owen

Hello,

I am writing this message to give news of a man most of you know but some may not. My dad Owen is facing stage 4 pancreatic cancer with courage and hope. He wishes to continue living with his family surrounding him and we are determined to support him every step of the way.

If you feel you are being called to help, I am creating a fund for anyone who would like to contribute to his or my mother’s needs. I ask that this fund not be considered a plea for charity, but a helpful and meaningful way to give. All their needs will be put first with any of these contributions, meaning anything necessary or anything that will bring them some joy. My parents deserve so much and for this immensely distressing hardship to be put before them is still quite difficult to accept.

Beyond this message and platform, your positive thoughts, prayers, and messages of encouragement uplift our spirits and give us strength. I cannot ask for enough prayers for our family. God is truly working and all we can do is trust that everything is in His hands.

The community has already come together so much for us. Thank you for considering our family during this challenging time. Your prayers, kindness, and support mean more to us than words can express.

Thank you so much,

Rachel



