Trevor Morris' Medical Bills

Trevor was in a grease fire as they were preparing for a fish fry with the fish they had caught the day before while vacationing at Hatteras island. The grease, as they were heating it up, caught on fire. Trevor grabbed the pan to take outside but caught himself on fire in the process. He does, by the way, thank all of his teachers and firefighters for teaching him to stop, drop, and roll. Although he has sustained burns on 20% of his body it could have been a lot worse. Thankfully he was the only one injured, the house did not catch fire, and thankfully it was mostly the lower portion of his body and his left hand/arm. Grease fires are tricky to treat as the initial burn is not over. His skin continues to burn a few days past initial burn. So the degree is not final but as of now second and third degrees are what he has suffered. He has underwent three burn scrubs and debridements. With the most recent being in the OR. Although he is not ready for grafting they did place a cadaver graft on his right leg which is the worst. They will see in the next few days if his body accepts it and then he will have to undergo more surgeries and more grafting. Physical therapy and occupational therapy were started immediately and has continued after surgery with a lot of exercising in between. His pain has been managed fairly well and as most of you know he is strong so that has been a benefit for him. The next few days are important to continue very intense therapy and prevent any infections. Get rested for the surgeries in the future and keep that smile on his face. Please continue to pray for him and our family. It is hard as everyone wants to be here for him but can not be. We love everyone. Thank you for all the continued prayers, support, and outpouring of love for our Trevor.