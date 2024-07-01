Fund Cami's Debut EP!

Hi! Glad you're here! I'm Cami, and I'm a singer/songwriter based out of Nashville, TN, and FL. I love writing pop/soul music about my relationship and journey with the Lord, and this campaign is for the funding of my debut EP. It is my hope that through this EP, people are led to Jesus and encouraged in their walks with Him.

I have been studying Commercial Music with a songwriting emphasis at Lipscomb University in Nashville for 2 and a half years now, and I graduate this December!! For my senior project, I will be creating a 5-6-song EP that I would really appreciate your help with. Your support would help me create a great quality EP, take my ideas to the next level, and market the music and messages to the world!

Below is a breakdown of what your money would be going toward.

1. Studio Costs for 3-5 songs

Paying session musicians

Paying producers

Paying mixing and mastering engineers

2. Artist Branding

Paying for professional photos (cover art and promo photos)

Paying a graphic designer (cover art and artist logo/font)

Official Music Video costs (paying a filmmaker and video editor, outfits and props)

Official Lyric Video costs (paying a filmmaker and video editor, outfits and props)

3. Merchandise

T-shirts and stickers designed around EP themes and lyrics!

4. Promotion

Spotify and YouTube promotion, digital ads, videographer for social media, touring/traveling expenses, and hiring an independent radio promoter.

The EP is very much still in the works, but I hope to call it “Beauty Where The Heart Is.” I am writing it for my senior project at Lipscomb and also as my debut EP. It will dive into themes like identity, outward appearance vs. the heart, coming of age, daily walking with God, and remembering God’s faithfulness. These are all themes I feel that God has been putting on my heart and encouraging me with in this season of my life as a college student. These songs contain lessons and truths that I have held on to during this time. And I’ve also had so much fun exploring creatively as a songwriter and artist with these songs. My overall vision for my music is to share songs that encourage and guide people to relationship with God and His invitation to abundant life, and this EP feels like the launch of this journey! Your support would mean so much!

God bless!

~ Cami

Links to sample tracks below! Check out my work!

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16ibxqlwJaH9r877Jx98rJFXhccDvLgGo/view?usp=drive_link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RSB3_Vqm_fcvUUBHqS9jhWNDeoiqgvXL/view?usp=drive_link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MM6QW8QIZFjz27EEZ6vGaXyM8Xr6ozHW/view?usp=drive_link









