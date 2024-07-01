Fund Cami's Debut EP!

Goal:
Hi! Glad you're here! I'm Cami, and I'm a singer/songwriter based out of Nashville, TN, and FL. I love writing pop/soul music about my relationship and journey with the Lord, and this campaign is for the funding of my debut EP. It is my hope that through this EP, people are led to Jesus and encouraged in their walks with Him.
I have been studying Commercial Music with a songwriting emphasis at Lipscomb University in Nashville for 2 and a half years now, and I graduate this December!! For my senior project, I will be creating a 5-6-song EP that I would really appreciate your help with. Your support would help me create a great quality EP, take my ideas to the next level, and market the music and messages to the world!
Below is a breakdown of what your money would be going toward.
1. Studio Costs for 3-5 songs
2. Artist Branding
3. Merchandise
4. Promotion
The EP is very much still in the works, but I hope to call it “Beauty Where The Heart Is.” I am writing it for my senior project at Lipscomb and also as my debut EP. It will dive into themes like identity, outward appearance vs. the heart, coming of age, daily walking with God, and remembering God’s faithfulness. These are all themes I feel that God has been putting on my heart and encouraging me with in this season of my life as a college student. These songs contain lessons and truths that I have held on to during this time. And I’ve also had so much fun exploring creatively as a songwriter and artist with these songs. My overall vision for my music is to share songs that encourage and guide people to relationship with God and His invitation to abundant life, and this EP feels like the launch of this journey! Your support would mean so much!
God bless!
~ Cami
Links to sample tracks below! Check out my work!
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16ibxqlwJaH9r877Jx98rJFXhccDvLgGo/view?usp=drive_link
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RSB3_Vqm_fcvUUBHqS9jhWNDeoiqgvXL/view?usp=drive_link
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MM6QW8QIZFjz27EEZ6vGaXyM8Xr6ozHW/view?usp=drive_link
Blessings to you on your creative journey, Cami!
We are so excited for you Cami!! Mat God bless and continue to use you for His glory!!❤️
My precious princess Cami! I admire you and I so very much rejoice with all your accomplishments. We are so proud of you! May the Lord continue to open doors for you. Love you! Damaris, Antonio, Mandy & Krysti
Hi Cami, May YHWH Abba Padre in the name of YAHshua continue to bless you, guide you and inspire you always! Please consider singing one of your songs in Spanish. Love you dearly, Tu Tío John Bonilla
