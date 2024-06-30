Supporting Salomon

Brenda is a single mother supporting her two kids Jayden 17 and Salomon 10. Salomon was born with a deformation, which has caused issues with his breathing, smell and vision. His father abandoned the family after the birth of Salomon.

Salomon has had a difficult life since his birth, and had 14 surgeries so far to correct his deformation. He needs to have several more surgeries in the next few years. Brenda his mother, is not able to work as she has to take care of Salomon 24x7. Brenda is seeking help to support the family. She has to pay $1,200 per month for rent and needs $1800 for food and medication.

Brenda would be really gratetful for your support to help her and her family in the time of her need.