Supporting Salomon

Brenda is a single mother supporting her two kids Jayden 17 and Salomon 10. Salomon was born with a deformation, which has caused issues with his breathing, smell and vision. His father abandoned the family after the birth of Salomon. 

Salomon has had a difficult life since his birth, and had 14 surgeries so far to correct his deformation. He needs to have several more surgeries in the next few years. Brenda his mother, is not able to work as she has to take care of Salomon 24x7. Brenda is seeking help to support the family. She has to pay $1,200 per month for rent and needs  $1800 for food and medication.

Brenda would be really gratetful for your support to help her and her family in the time of her need.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending love and strength

Dee Himaya
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

May God bless you and keep you 🙏 ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Pb
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Wish you a speedy recovery.God bless you!

Sush
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Avantika Ananya Thodupuni
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Vishweshwar Nukala
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

May god bless you , help you for speedy recovery for good. All you need to do is to believe in god.

Siri Saree Service
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Dear Salomon, We pray for your speedy recovery.

Green and Beyond
$ 151.00 USD
6 months ago

Salomon, We hope you recover soon. Our prayers are with you. Green and Beyond Team.

Pc
$ 400.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Our prayers for Salomon for speedy recovery!!

Ashmita Gurung
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Seema D
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Hope you get better soon..

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Nalini Reddy
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

