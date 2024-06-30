Patriot in Need

Patriot in dire straits!

Jason is too prideful to ask for help for him and his family so I will do so for them. Jason is a Patriot well known in the community. He would quite literally give the shirt off of his back for anyone. He is a space host who hosts political spaces as well as late night spaces to help Patriots connect and unwind.

He has been without a job for over a year and actively searching. He has completed several hundred applications and participated in interviews. He is doing side jobs to help his family. He has a prospect of full-time employment but is in IMMEDIATE danger of losing both him and his wife’s two vehicles and his home, all the while bills and late penalties are stacking up. Without their vehicles, Jason and his wife will be unable to get to work.

In order to get current on their two vehicles, mortgage, past due bills and attorney fees they are in need of $10,000.

Jason would do anything for anyone. Please join me in helping him and his family. Patriots help Patriots.

Thank you!