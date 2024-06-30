Patriot in Need

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,767
Campaign funds will be received by Jason McDaris
Patriot in dire straits!
Jason is too prideful to ask for help for him and his family so I will do so for them. Jason is a Patriot well known in the community. He would quite literally give the shirt off of his back for anyone. He is a space host who hosts political spaces as well as late night spaces to help Patriots connect and unwind.
He has been without a job for over a year and actively searching. He has completed several hundred applications and participated in interviews. He is doing side jobs to help his family. He has a prospect of full-time employment but is in IMMEDIATE danger of losing both him and his wife’s two vehicles and his home, all the while bills and late penalties are stacking up. Without their vehicles, Jason and his wife will be unable to get to work.
In order to get current on their two vehicles, mortgage, past due bills and attorney fees they are in need of $10,000.
Jason would do anything for anyone. Please join me in helping him and his family. Patriots help Patriots.
Thank you!
God Bless Brother. Thank you for all that you do.🇺🇸
Thank you for your service to our country and to the patriot movement. Sending prayers and good vibes.
Stay strong!
May God bless Jason and his family.
From one vet to another. I’m praying for you and your family!
God Bless you and your family. God Bless all American patriots.
Blessings to you & your family, Jason
God bless you patriots
Thank you for your service and for all that you are doing for our country. Praying a pouring out of blessings over you and your family and also for protection against any of the enemies schemes.
WWG1WGA
I am so sorry you are being mistreated by our government. We the People are here to support you!
