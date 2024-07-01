Support Carrie's Battle Against Cancer

At 42 years old Carrie was taken to the emergency room with labored breathing the doctors found many blood clots in her lungs so she was rushed in to have an emergency procedure to remove them. We are so thankful to God that the surgeon on duty was a pulmonologist and this was able to be done right away to save her life. Although the blood clots from the lungs were removed, she still has blood clots in her legs so we are faced with medical challenges that have left us with very difficult decisions. Carrie was also diagnosed with endometrial cancer that has spread into the abdomen which (the masses) are continuing to create more clots. We praise God that all of this was discovered. We have been presented with a very viable option for treatment. Carrie will be entering a very long and extensive treatment plan that we believe will lead to the complete healing of her body.

We find ourselves faced with very difficult medical challenges.

Carrie has lived most of her life in Florida. Married to her husband Chris and the mom of a beautiful 4 (about to be 5) year old daughter. She has always strived to be a person with a passion for health and wellness.