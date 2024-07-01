Campaign Image

Support Carrie's Battle Against Cancer

Goal:

 USD $126,500

Raised:

 USD $15,244

Campaign created by Christopher Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Smith

Carrie has lived most of her life in Florida. Married to her husband Chris and the mom of a beautiful 4 (about to be 5) year old daughter. She has always strived to be a person with a passion for health and wellness. 
At 42 years old Carrie was taken to the emergency room with labored breathing the doctors found many blood clots in her lungs so she was rushed in to have an emergency procedure to remove them. We are so thankful to God that the surgeon on duty was a pulmonologist and this was able to be done right away to save her life. Although the blood clots from the lungs were removed, she still has blood clots in her legs so we are faced with medical challenges that have left us with very difficult decisions. Carrie was also diagnosed with endometrial cancer that has spread into the abdomen which (the masses) are continuing to create more clots. We praise God that all of this was discovered. We have been presented with a very viable option for treatment. Carrie will be entering a very long and extensive treatment plan that we believe will lead to the complete healing of her body. 
We find ourselves faced with very difficult medical challenges. 
We are praying for your support with your continued prayers and financial help. 
We are faced with hospital bills and also need financial help with furthering treatment. 
Your donation will go toward financially being able to pay for her health and medical treatments over the next year.
No amount of donation is too small with many hands the workload becomes easier! 
Recent Donations
Karla
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Karla
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Carrie

Karla
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Karla
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Karla
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Karla
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Stephanie Weeks
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Karla
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Karla
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Karla
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Christopher Wick
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending you love and prayers

Hope Adams
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for strength for the fight and complete healing in all areas. K

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We love you Carrie! Kick cancer’s and be healthy soon! Hugs Dodona

Gary Whorton
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Karla
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

The Babbo Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

  • Hi everyone just wanted to give a update, Carrie is back in the hospital with more clots. Procedure will be done Monday

