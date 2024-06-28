Campaign Image
St Augustine Half Marathon Charity Ruck

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $460

Campaign created by Jason Kallini

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Kallini

Help support our Fundraiser for building community exercise equipment in Clay County Parks. 

All proceeds raised go toward the goal of F3 Jacksonville in supporting exercise equipment being installed in Thunderbolt Park. Our goal is $10,000; we are currently a third of the way there! 

We are holding our next event in historic St Augustine. 

On March 1st, we will meet at the playground next to the parking garage near historic St George Street, and tour some First City sights along the way. 

Sponsor a Rucker, or challenge yourself. 

Date: Saturday 3/1/2025

Time: 12 PM Noon start time. 

Start Location: Project Swing Park, 25 W Castillo Drive, St Augustine, FL 32084 

Arrive early and be ready to get Rucked up! 

More details to follow in future updates. 

Thank you for your support! 

Recent Donations
Show:
John Bassett
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Extinguisher
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Frank
$ 35.00 USD
5 months ago

It’s a lifestyle!!

DNR
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Feud
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Gadot
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

SixMill
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Chris
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Drumstick
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Third Eye
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

