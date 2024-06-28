St Augustine Half Marathon Charity Ruck

Help support our Fundraiser for building community exercise equipment in Clay County Parks.

All proceeds raised go toward the goal of F3 Jacksonville in supporting exercise equipment being installed in Thunderbolt Park. Our goal is $10,000; we are currently a third of the way there!

We are holding our next event in historic St Augustine.

On March 1st, we will meet at the playground next to the parking garage near historic St George Street, and tour some First City sights along the way.

Sponsor a Rucker, or challenge yourself.

Date: Saturday 3/1/2025

Time: 12 PM Noon start time.

Start Location: Project Swing Park, 25 W Castillo Drive, St Augustine, FL 32084

Arrive early and be ready to get Rucked up!

More details to follow in future updates.

Thank you for your support!