Supporting the McGill family

Hello

Writing this story for my husband. Back in February while eating dinner his esophagus ripped. He was transported to the local hospital and from there he was transported to Gainesville hospital to a specialist where they did surgery. I was told by doctors this was very serious and he may not make it. After surgery he was in the hospital for a week, before we were able to bring him home. He was weak and had a lot of healing to go through still, but we were both grateful and thanked God he was alive and doing well. My husband is a good man, hardworking, loving husband and great father of five wonderful grown children, all doing well. We work hard and pay our bills and live modestly. We did not think this would happen to us, but it did, and we had no idea the cost involved with the medical expenses. We take care of ourselves and rarely ever go to the doctor. When all was said and done the bills poured in and to our surprise were unbelievably high. We have talked to the hospitals and asked for discounts and assist with financing and we were told they require a $5000 a month payment. There is no way we would ever be able to make that. We could not make a payment like that before this happened and with him being off work for so long, we do not know what to do now. The hospital is threatening to send our debt to collections where it is only going to get worse.

We have always given to the church, charities, and people in general when we see someone in need, and we are able to help either financially or physically. That part is easy for us. But it is a different feeling being on the other side. And I know we are not the only ones going through this.

We would be grateful for any help with this. We appreciate you taking the time to read this.







