RAVCHAT FLOATILLA PONTOON BOAT BUILD

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $1,890
RAVCHAT PONTOON FLOATILLA TRUMP 2024 MAGA AMERICA FIRST MAGA Graphics, Parties on FLOATILLA Days, Fishing, Overnight (if Necessary, lower Berthing area w/bath), Deck to Hang or Fish, TV (only MAGA allowed, NO LIBS!) and a bunch of stuff that I'm sure you guys will tell me to add! Am I a Boat Builder? No. That's why it will be from my head as I am directed! lol Kind of an artsy thing I guess. I'm excited, ready, willing, but sadly Underfunded. Once on the Water however, I will be the ONLY Floating Boat Graphics Shop I've ever heard of so GREAT Things to Come. GOD Bless America, RAV & All GOD, Family & Country Loving Patriots! I'm planning to be able to Live on the Boat. Test will be 6 Day Trip on the Intracoastal to Palm Beach, hopefully before Jan 20th.
Make pontooning great again! 🙏🇺🇲🫡
Agent 0006 Pissed Off Nurse reporting for duty skipper!
I hereby dun thee Captain Flash!
Juuuuuuust sit right back and you'll hear a take........ Go get em Flashasuarus!!!
Donation for the cause! Go Flash! Now give me my badge! Lol
A little more help I hope. How do I get a badge?
Ahoy matey.
GO RAV!!
Keep on buildin', brother!
I don't know how much the clamps are you need so here is a little bit to get started. Send me an idea of what you need and maybe Ill set up a monthly donation.
Love ya buddy, sorry to hear about your tools- hope this helps! God bless you and hope you have a happy Christmas!
Sorry I can't get you more but I love what your doing.
Flash wish I could send more but hope this helps the cause. When I lost my job people were so generous with assisting me and my family survive until I could get reestablished. I guess this is my way to pay it forward. And hopefully it buys admission for 1 free float! God bless.
More to follow ASAP, brother!
Great concept! Lets keep supporting the greatest network on the planet!
Keeping the faith
I wanna ride 1 day. i can water ski my off
To help purchase plywood, and/or other materials. Thank you Flash.
A boat needs floors!!
September 3rd, 2024
