RAVCHAT FLOATILLA PONTOON BOAT BUILD

RAVCHAT PONTOON FLOATILLA TRUMP 2024 MAGA AMERICA FIRST  MAGA Graphics, Parties on FLOATILLA Days, Fishing, Overnight (if Necessary, lower Berthing area w/bath), Deck to Hang or Fish, TV (only MAGA allowed, NO LIBS!) and a bunch of stuff that I'm sure you guys will tell me to add! Am I a Boat Builder? No. That's why it will be from my head as I am directed! lol Kind of an artsy thing I guess. I'm excited, ready, willing, but sadly Underfunded. Once on the Water however, I will be the ONLY Floating Boat Graphics Shop I've ever heard of so GREAT Things to Come. GOD Bless America, RAV & All GOD, Family & Country Loving Patriots! I'm planning to be able to Live on the Boat. Test will be 6 Day Trip on the Intracoastal to Palm Beach, hopefully before Jan 20th.


KT
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Make pontooning great again! 🙏🇺🇲🫡

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Agent 0006 Pissed Off Nurse reporting for duty skipper!

TheTripster
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

I hereby dun thee Captain Flash!

CarefreeLargo
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Juuuuuuust sit right back and you'll hear a take........ Go get em Flashasuarus!!!

Rhoni FL
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Donation for the cause! Go Flash! Now give me my badge! Lol

conserv4ev
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

A little more help I hope. How do I get a badge?

StaceyT
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Ahoy matey.

FLsungoddess
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

GO RAV!!

Richard
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Jengis and Mrs Con
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Keep on buildin', brother!

Trump Country USA
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

I don't know how much the clamps are you need so here is a little bit to get started. Send me an idea of what you need and maybe Ill set up a monthly donation.

TalkshowTK
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love ya buddy, sorry to hear about your tools- hope this helps! God bless you and hope you have a happy Christmas!

conserv4ev
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry I can't get you more but I love what your doing.

Pissed Off Nurse
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Flash wish I could send more but hope this helps the cause. When I lost my job people were so generous with assisting me and my family survive until I could get reestablished. I guess this is my way to pay it forward. And hopefully it buys admission for 1 free float! God bless.

Jengola
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

More to follow ASAP, brother!

TalkshowTK
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Great concept! Lets keep supporting the greatest network on the planet!

Billie
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping the faith

StaceyT
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I wanna ride 1 day. i can water ski my off

GNanny
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

To help purchase plywood, and/or other materials. Thank you Flash.

Jengis
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

A boat needs floors!!

Update #3

September 3rd, 2024

Update #2

September 3rd, 2024

ON DECK!

September 3rd, 2024

