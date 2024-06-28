Campaign funds will be received by Katherine Ballard
The Ballard Family has valiantly been committed to the cause of rescuing women and children from the most heinous circumstances occurring around the world, as depicted in the movie Sound of Freedom. Their efforts have resulted in the rescue of numerous children, offering them hope and a new life. However, these efforts have brought about allegations that have impacted this cause and their own family's security.
These allegations not only seek to undermine the integrity of the Ballard Family but also jeopardize the continuation of the cause they have built and sacrificed for. This fundraiser is launched to support the Ballard Family by providing them with financial resources needed to maintain their day-to-day living. The costs associated with defending their good name and continuing their mission are immense.
By donating to the Ballard Family Fund, you're not just supporting their family; you're taking a stand against injustice. Your generosity will provide the Ballards with the means to protect and provide for their family. Together, we can ensure that this injustice does not place them in a distressed position nor derail their lifelong commitment to rescuing the most vulnerable among us.
Join us in this crucial fight for justice and hope. Your donation, no matter the size, makes a difference. Stand with the Ballard family today and be part of a movement that seeks to bring light to the darkest places in our world.
Love and Blessings to the Ballard Family! You have our unwavering support, honoring, and love. When we can give more we’ll increases our donation. I’m happy to volunteer as well for whatever is required.
My prayers are with you and your family. Thank you for what you are doing. Love and God Bless.
Tim... Gayle and I have always believed in you and what your family shows us. We pray for you always. I made a commitment to you years ago when we met with you. That commitment is still valid and I place. Rod Meldrum was with me that day. Bless you my friend... Jerome Badura
