Supporting the Stayner family

As many of you know the Stayner family has experienced a horrible accident involving their son Hunter. On Monday June 24th, Hunter was riding his moped home and got hit by a car. He was sent to Shelby , and from there sent by aero med to Helen DeVos children’s hospital. The night he got to DeVos they did surgery on his eye, and on Tuesday he had surgery to fix his femur. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing tube until further notice. Because of everything he’s going through, Hunter will probably be in DeVos for a couple of months even after he wakes up. Our dad, Jason, usually works to support the family at home and is currently out of work to be with hunter. Our mom is also there to be by side as well. Any donations will help to support them at this time with gas, food, medical bills, etc. We appreciate any donations and your support, it means a lot to our whole family.



