Supporting the Stayner family

As many of you know the Stayner family has experienced a horrible accident involving their son Hunter. On Monday June 24th, Hunter was riding his moped home and got hit by a car. He was sent to Shelby , and from there sent by aero med to Helen DeVos children’s hospital. The night he got to DeVos they did surgery on his eye, and on Tuesday he had surgery to fix his femur. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing tube until further notice. Because of everything he’s going through, Hunter will probably be in DeVos for a couple of months even after he wakes up. Our dad, Jason, usually works to support the family at home and is currently out of work to be with hunter. Our mom is also there to be by side as well. Any donations will help to support them at this time with gas, food, medical bills, etc. We appreciate any donations and your support, it means a lot to our whole family. 


Linda Peterson
$ 2585.00 USD
5 months ago

Carol
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Diane Schlosser
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Craig cihak
$ 150.00 USD
6 months ago

The whole cruiser family praying for you hunter

Jim Porter
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Lisa Sajna
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Keeping your family in my thoughts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Stephanie Lombard
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Amy Baker
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Mr Robert
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance.

Anne Barton
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Trust in Jesus to heal and love you all through your whole lives.

Ellen Raht
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers for a full and quick recovery.

Ken Frederick
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Prayers for the family. Get well soon

Anonymous
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Ron Mitchell and family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Our thought and prayers for a full and speedy recovery.

Jody Mack
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Lisa Nordman
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Thinking of you and your family and sending positive thoughts for a strong recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Ben Kaat
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

