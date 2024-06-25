Save Tarpy Flats

Tarpy Flats is a historic, iconic wetland near the Monterey Airport and can be found east of Olmsted Road and between Highway 68 and via Malpaso Road. This site is one of the last remaining unique and undeveloped marine terraces in Monterey. The vernal pools are a wetland that are protected by both state and federal laws. Tarpy Flats is part of a wildlife corridor and an essential fire break.

A developer is threatening to destroy this pristine land and build 350 homes!

We need your support to help us preserve this beautiful land. Once developed, it will be lost forever!