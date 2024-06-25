Help Save Whats Left of the Roberts family

This has been the roughest time in our lives. We just lost our house after my father died and we moved into an apartment closer to my job this year. During the move, our daughter was just born and unfortunately the same time my job shut down so I was laid off. We don't know what to do at this point. We were forced to spend most of our money on moving quickly and we don't have enough for the next rent payment. I'm trying to find find a job to support us but we're running out of time. I'm letting most of the bills go unpaid to save money for rent but it still won't be enough.

Rent and utilities is $2000 and we are currently facing eviction in the winter.

We currently owe the hospital $4000.

Please help. I don't know what to do at this point and I'm scared I won't be able to feed my wife and daughter.