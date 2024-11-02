Help Brother Grady

Calling on all of our prayer warriors!

WHBM Staff Pastor Brother Grady had a stroke and they found a blood clot in his brain. He is being lifeflighted to Chattanooga for surgery. Please pray for healing 🙏

Update: November 2

Grady had a 2nd stroke October 17 after being told he and his family would have to be moved out of the rent house in 2 weeks (by November 1st). The stress of dwindling finances and not having the new house close to livable pushed his blood pressure back to critical and a new clot formed. With medication and rest, the medical team was able to avoid another procedure. There are no new deficits but stress must be avoided at all costs.

The landlord was so "gracious" to give us until November 16th to be out. What is left for the new house to be livable will cost around $10,000. Our coffers are depleted. There's no money left. We would never ask for donations if it weren't a matter of being homeless in 2 weeks. Please give if you can and pray even if you can't give.

Thank you, Leslie ❤️