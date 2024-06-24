Class Action Lawsuit- BC Mandates

Goal:
CAD $500,000
Raised:
CAD $450
Campaign funds will be received by Terri Perepolkin
United Health Care Workers of BC is sponsoring the Class Action Lawsuit that has been filed against the Province of BC. The lawsuit supports ALL Health Care Workers who were/are affected by the "vaccine" mandates. This includes those who were fired, quit, retired early, vaccine injured and the coerced. We need your help to raise enough money for certification- the government does not want us to be successful! Please help us get thousands of HCW's back to work to alleviate the strain on our system, and seek compensation for these great people who were wronged. For more information please check out our website: unitedtogether.ca
Many much-needed professionals are missing from our system, and we need you back.
Im rooting for you guys. Tragic that our province is so corrupt.
Stay strong. They can’t take your ethics and integrity. True medical heroes stand by their duty of do no harm, bodily autonomy and informed consent. Bless you.
Standing for choice
