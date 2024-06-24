Class Action Lawsuit- BC Mandates

United Health Care Workers of BC is sponsoring the Class Action Lawsuit that has been filed against the Province of BC. The lawsuit supports ALL Health Care Workers who were/are affected by the "vaccine" mandates. This includes those who were fired, quit, retired early, vaccine injured and the coerced. We need your help to raise enough money for certification- the government does not want us to be successful! Please help us get thousands of HCW's back to work to alleviate the strain on our system, and seek compensation for these great people who were wronged. For more information please check out our website: unitedtogether.ca